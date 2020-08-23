Affordable Art & Framing under new ownership
SILVERTHORNE — Affordable Art & Framing, a shop in Silverthorne, has recently been purchased by Myron Buller and Connie Johnson. The two call themselves longtime locals and have been in Summit County for 30 years.
While the framing aspect of the shop will remain largely the same as before and will provide custom framing, Buller and Johnson are building new inventory and plan to keep the theme of affordable mountain art.
Affordable Art & Framing is located at 573 Adams Ave. Unit C and is open Tuesdays through Saturdays.
