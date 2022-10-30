After a snow-filled week, sunshine is forecast for Summit County

The River Run Gondola is pictured Wednesday at Keystone Resort. OpenSnow reported that 10 inches fell over the last week ahead of Keystone's opening day.

Katie Young/Keystone Ski Resort

Last week’s storms brought on excitement in Summit County as the first ski areas began to open, and this week will follow up with mainly sunny skies and warmer temperatures.

OpenSnow reported that 10 inches fell over the last week ahead of Keystone Resort’s opening day and Arapahoe Basin Ski Area had 10 inches. Other snow totals are estimates, but Breckenridge Ski Resort received 9 inches, Copper Mountain Resort received 12 inches and Loveland Ski Area had 13 inches.

“Thanks to last week’s storms, our early-season snowpack is healthy,” Joel Gratz, founding meteorologist at OpenSnow, said in a forecast. “We’ll see dry weather for the next few days, then snow will return by Thursday morning and likely continue into Friday. An early look at accumulation potential shows deeper snow in the southern mountains and less snow for other mountains.”

As for snow water equivalent on the Blue River, the National Resources Conservation Center is reporting that the Blue River is just over 100% of the 30-year median. As of Sunday, Oct. 30, six SNOTEL sites on the Blue River were recording 1.1 inches of snow-water equivalent, just above the median amount of 0.9 inches. Last week’s snow pushed the Blue River above the median, and similar pushes were seen in river basins across Colorado, though it is still early in the water year. To the northwest, the Upper Yampa River is measuring almost 200% of its median, and the rest of the Colorado River headwaters is measuring 123%.

“We have been keeping an eye on our next storm, timed for Thursday and Friday, Nov. 3-4, and the latest forecast models continue to show that this storm will bring snow to Colorado, though it will take a track to our south,” Gratz added. “A southern track usually does not produce an equal-opportunity snowfall across Colorado. This storm will likely not be an exception as winds from the south and southwest should favor parts of the southern mountains while other mountains could see lower and more random accumulation.”

According to the National Weather Service in Boulder, there will not be significant changes in Summit County’s weather. Monday, Oct. 31, through Wednesday, Nov. 2, will be dry and relatively mild. From Thursday, Nov. 3, through Saturday, Nov. 5, temperatures will drop back below normal with a better chance of precipitation.

“The best shower coverage across the region will be on Thursday, with the focus shifting more to the mountains and foothills and Palmer Divide Friday into Saturday,” meteorologist Frank Cooper said in a long-term forecast. “The strongest cold air will occur Thursday night into Friday.”