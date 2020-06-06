After COVID-19 rule changes, Mountain Bike Junior League group ride launches Monday in Frisco

Kiernan Clark of Team Summit rides his mountain bike during the 2018 summer series July 2018 in Breckenridge. Program Director Jeff Westcott said Maverick Sports Promotions will host the Mountain Bike Junior League this summer with additional health precautions in place.

Summit Daily file

Buy Photo

FRISCO — After the state and Summit County changed their novel coronavirus rules and regulations specific to sports and recreation, one of Summit’s summertime sporting league staples is ready to go with carefully-devised changes.

Program Director Jeff Westcott said Maverick Sports Promotions will host the Mountain Bike Junior League this summer with limits to the number of youth mountain bikers for group rides.

The state and county’s new rules state organized youth or adult recreational sports leagues can now be held in groups of up to 25 players — excluding coaches, referees and umpires. Westcott will host the Junior League in separate, nightly group sessions with a maximum of 25 youth riders. Within those group sessions, Westcott will send riders out in staggered-start groups of 5-10 mountain bikers.

The league will begin with Monday night’s first league group-ride of the summer at the Frisco Adventure Park from 5-7 p.m. Subsequent Junior League group rides, at to-be-announced locations, are scheduled for June 15, June 22, June 29, July 6, July 13, July 20, July 27, Aug. 3, Aug. 10 and Aug. 17.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Westcott is requiring racers sign up for each group ride with an online form.

“There has been a tremendous response and we are looking forward to seeing the kids on Monday night,” Westcott said.

On ride day, youth bikers will stage at the start of the course as part of smaller groups determined by race staff ahead of time. Once present at the event, all riders will be required to get checked in on an attendance list. For the Monday group rides, if a rider shows up and is not on the list, they will be asked to ride separately.

“Health and safety are our No. 1 concern,” Westcott said.

All event staff and participants will have face coverings or masks as part of event health and safety precautions. Westcott said all riders must have a face covering that can be pulled up in case social-distancing becomes a challenge, though cyclists will not be required to wear a face covering while riding.

Once cyclists show up to the Frisco Adventure Park on Monday and check in on the attendance list, a staff member will direct youth riders to their predetermined group with which they will begin the ride.

Westcott added on Saturday that interest in Monday’s group ride has already exceeded the night’s 25-rider capacity. As such, he is considering adding a Tuesday evening ride for those riders unable to take to the course Monday night.

Traditionally, the Mountain Bike Junior League races — which often include upward of 70 youth racers — take part on shorter courses as part of Mav Sports’ Summit Mountain Challenge weeknight race events through the summer. Through the summer racers receive points for their place at each event and have their best 5 of 6 races count toward their total score at the end of the series. The race divisions for the league traditionally are junior girls 10 & under, junior Girls 11-12, junior girls 13-15, junior sport girls 16-18, junior expert girls 16-18, junior boys 10 & under, junior boys 11-12, junior boys 13-15, junior sport boys 16-18 and junior expert Boys 16-18.

More on COVID-19 The latest Summit County news, how to protect yourself and local resources.

Annual staples of the Summit Mountain Challenge include the Frisco Roundup, the Gold Run Rush, the Pennsylvania Gulch Grind, the Breck Mountain Enduro, the Soda Creek Scramble and the Peaks Trail Time Trial.

Westcott said he was still finalizing an alternate format regarding how the Summit Mountain Challenge’s first event of this summer, the Frisco Roundup, would take place due to novel coronavirus precautions and the latest county and state regulations for sports and recreation finalized on Thursday. Westcott said he is close to announcing a date for the Frisco Roundup.

Those who are interested can find the latest details on the Mountain Challenge and details for Tuesday’s possible second youth group ride at MavSports.com.