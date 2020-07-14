After entrepreneurial leap, Becca Spiro wins Summit Chamber new business award for Frosted Flamingo

Becca Spiro, owner and founder of The Frosted Flamingo mobile art studio, in her van in Frisco on Tuesday, July 14.

Antonio Olivero / aolivero@summitdaily.com

FRISCO — In all her years working for Breckenridge Creative Arts, Becca Spiro could sense many people were intimidated by art. It felt similar to how cooking can be a challenge for many people. Spiro saw that some people didn’t want to take on the “barriers of entry” to art, even if they wanted to be creative.

So after departing her education directing role with the nonprofit last year, she set out to create a business of her own that would provide art opportunities for everyone.

“Even those who say they didn’t like art or didn’t have a creative bone in their body, I wanted to empower them and inspire them to make something with their hands,” Spiro said.

In the year since, Spiro has manifested what she describes as an “art a la carte” business in The Frosted Flamingo mobile art studio. Based out of a classic white Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van, Spiro sells do-it-yourself projects for people of all ages.

In her maiden year in business, Spiro said The Frosted Flamingo found success pre-pandemic with event-based art outings, such as birthday or bachelorette parties. Since the arrival of COVID-19, the mobile nature of her self-built business has evolved into more project kits that can be delivered to the doors of local families with stir-crazy young kids or elderly residents who want something to do while quarantining.

“I love giving people that (do-it-yourself) experience,” Spiro said. “So I think what’s been amazing about it is all of the things in the project menu, its something you can wear and use for the most part. Aside from a few of the kids’ projects, these are practical things which give people even more of a sense of accomplishment when they are finished. It’s an, ‘Oh, I made this, and I can wear it or use it.’ It’s not something where I am going to put it in my house or hang it on the wall.”

It’s that consumer-focused mission of The Frosted Flamingo that led the Summit Chamber of Commerce to name it the 2020 Best New Business in the annual Business Excellence Awards contest.

Angelique Lochridge, Summit Chamber spokeswoman, said Spiro and The Frosted Flamingo’s nomination stood out because it was a new item for the local mountain community that fit a niche that hadn’t been explored.

Award winners Ben Fogle Award: Lori Gleason

Best Place to Work: SummitCove Lodging

Best New Business: The Frosted Flamingo

Large Business of Year: Summit Express

Medium Business of Year: Krystal Media

Small Business of Year: Blue River Vision

Team of the Year: town of Frisco

Customer Service Champion: Lenka’s Loving Care

Environmental Champion: Innovative Family Dental

Workplace Wellness Champion: Mountain Comfort Furnishings & Design

Marketing Champion: Building Hope Summit County

“And she also did an excellent job reaching out to community organizations for the marketing aspect by herself,” Lochridge said about Spiro. “And she’s offering services that complement what the community organizations were looking for in that community aspect. It’s a niche market we didn’t have that was clearly something that was adamantly wanted because her business immediately exploded. She had an unprecedented demand for services, and she used that to support others.”

Thanks to her years of educational experience with Breck Create, Spiro developed art products and experiences for customers that all include step-by-step instructions and tool kits with complete materials. Whether independent sales or community events — such as last week at the town of Dillon’s Founder’s Day celebration where she brought fool’s gold project kits for kids — Spiro is bringing the love of art to many who might not have sought it out otherwise.

That includes her monthly pop-up craft experiences for seniors at the Summit County Community and Senior Center. It’s that flexibility to span the county, from her home base in Breckenridge to Dillon to Frisco, that Spiro says the mobile studio provides that her role at Breck Create didn’t.

That mobile element also served a purpose through the pandemic. Through the COVID-19 months, Spiro said she’s appreciated the #CommunityOverCompetition hashtag on social media that has been popular among Summit County businesses.

Working hand in hand with other community stakeholders, she has lived the hashtag. That includes everything from providing fairy garden art kits to youngsters at home to partnering with the town of Silverthorne to have people create and decorate personal pinwheels at a First Friday event to spruce up a fence surrounding a current town construction project.

“That’s what’s special about owning a business in Summit County: Business owners to business owners have been so generous,” Spiro said. “… It all just ties in because I love people. More so than anything, owning a business has allowed me to connect with more people, to say ‘yes’ to people to take risks and see what happens.”