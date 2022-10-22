After five months, Coyne Valley Road is open again. But some Breckenridge businesses are still rebounding from lost revenue during the extended closure.

The new bicycle underpass that runs under Coyne Valley Road in Breckenridge is shown at the end of October 2022. The road reopened on Oct. 19, 2022 after a five-month closure.

In March, the town of Breckenridge announced that part of Coyne Valley Road would be closed for about five months. This meant folks had to take a detour south to Valley Brook Street, then turn back north onto Airport Road if they wanted to access some businesses or the recycling center.

Business owners whose locations are more easily accessible by Coyne Valley Road, like Broken Compass Brewing, were concerned about the effects of the closure.

On Oct. 18, the road was reopened with significant changes.

Business owners were grateful for the improvements, but they reported that construction did have an impact on their numbers resulting in lower traffic and in some cases, a loss in revenue. Now that the summer is over, however, business owners reported a silver lining: Locals have been showing up in droves to support and celebrate the reopening.

The Coyne Valley Road construction addressed a part of the road that was installed after high flows from the Blue River washed out a section in 2011. The temporary section was replaced with a single-span arched culvert, and the recreation path was also upgraded with an underpass for pedestrians, according to past reporting.

To complete the project, the river needed to be rerouted as well as water, sewer, electric and communication lines, hence the five-month closure.

Matt Robertson, the owner and chef of Yo Mamma’s Cantina in Breckenridge, said he was initially concerned when construction was announced. However, because Yo Mamma’s is located near a concentration of dispensaries, Robertson reported that “we were also not too concerned.”

Throughout the spring, Robertson said they waited to see how bad it was going to be.

“I thought it was shocking that they were closing for the whole summer, but after seeing the work that they had put in, it was a pretty massive job,” Robertson added.

Now, in October, Robertson can look back and say numbers weren’t affected too much. However, he said visitation was down because of the detour.

Robertson said even though locals didn’t come in as often during the summer, shoulder season and the reopening has brought them back. Come September, locals who hadn’t been in during the summer returned in droves. Plus, since the road has reopened, Robertson said more are coming to celebrate.

“I mean, for the most part, we had a really good summer,” Roberston said. “We’re really grateful that we just have a lot of locals that come here and support us.”

Broken Compass, further down on Airport Road and right near Coyne Valley Road, was not as fortunate with its numbers.

Owner Jason Ford reported that the brewery lost double-digits in sales percentages “across the board.”

“I was an engineer, so I understand these projects need to be done,” Ford said. “It was just rough. There’s nothing anybody could do. It had to be done. And we just had to do the best we could.”

Ford said, to mitigate the potentially “devastating” impact, the brewery ran a radio campaign and locals reportedly rallied around the brewery as much as possible.

Another redeeming factor, Ford said, was Broken Compass’ second location.

The Broken Compass taproom has been open for about a year and a half, located on South Main Street in Breckenridge. Ford reported that the taproom helped his business stay afloat during the summer, as it brought steadier traffic and numbers.

Now that Coyne Valley Road is back open, however, Ford reported that the Airport Road location is experiencing more traffic.

They’re not experiencing the “big bump” that may have come during summer’s busy season, but still, since Oct.18, Ford said they have been experiencing a celebration similar to Yo Mamma’s — locals have been swinging by often to celebrate the reopening. The brewery even hosted a “construction completion” party to celebrate the finished road.

“Everybody wants to come celebrate this opening, especially Peak 7 people,” Ford said. “They’re probably almost as tired of it as we were.”