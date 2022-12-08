After narrowly winning reelection, will Lauren Boebert tone down her rhetoric?

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., who campaigned in an unexpectedly tight race with Democratic challenger Adam Frisch, arrives to meet with fellow Republicans behind closed doors as Republicans hold its leadership candidate forum, where everyone running for a post must make their case to the membership, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.

J. Scott Applewhite/AP photo

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert narrowly — and as of yet unofficially — won her second term in Congress last month, with just a few hundred votes separating her from Democrat Adam Frisch.

While the challenge from Frisch was stronger than most people anticipated, Boebert’s poor showing at the polls can also be interpreted as a repudiation of her confrontational persona from Western Slope voters.

Now that the far-right congresswoman is heading into a likely second term in office, the question nagging political experts who spoke to The Denver Post is whether she’ll tone down her incendiary and sometimes even dangerous rhetoric.

Probably not, they say.

“It’s hard to imagine what a more-tempered, moderate, careful Lauren Boebert would look like,” Kristin Kobes Du Mez, a professor of history and gender studies at Calvin University in Grand Rapids, Michigan, said. “I have a hard time envisioning what that person would look like publicly and politically.”

