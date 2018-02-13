After offers of boats and cash to recover their craft, former Summit County couple say they’ve got a lot to be thankful for

A crowdfunding campaign that blew away its fundraising goal in three days. Multiple offers from people seeking to give them free boats. The support of friends, family and a ton of strangers around the world.

Tanner Broadwell, 26, and Nikki Walsh, 24, who moved to Florida from Summit County, feel like they have a lot to be thankful for, even if the sailboat they poured their life savings into is now sitting at the bottom of a Florida channel.

The couple made international news over the weekend after their 28-foot vessel, the Lagniappe, struck a submerged object Wednesday night and sank in John's Pass, a channel off of Madeira Beach, Fla., east of Tampa Bay. The outpouring of support that has accompanied that news coverage caught the couple by surprise.

"We have been getting blown up with all kinds of people offering us their boats," Broadwell said in an interview with The Denver Post Monday. "It's amazing. It's great that people want to help us.

"But before I can get a new boat, we have to deal with the old boat, which is what we're doing right now," he said.

