After recent community effort to improve Sapphire Point trail, more work is planned

A trail improvement volunteer puts the finishing touches on recent improvements to the Sapphire Point trail off Swan Mountain Road last month.

Photo by Elaine Collins

FRISCO — Doozie Martin, the programs manager for the Friends of the Dillon Ranger District, said last month’s trail improvement efforts at the Sapphire Point trail and overlook off Swan Mountain Road may be the biggest undertaking by the nonprofit in many, many years.

“I think the improvements up there have been the true definition of a community project,” Martin said. “We really needed help out there, as there was a defined goal we had to complete, and the community and the devoted volunteer base came through for us.”

Martin said dozens upon dozens of locals provided sorely needed help on the project that required 80 tons of rock to be installed to help improve and widen the trail leading to the popular overlook. With hundreds of people walking to the picturesque overlook on U.S. Forest Service land each day, Martin said the trail’s structure needed to be improved to prevent erosion. The work was to improve the trail’s overall aesthetic while helping to keep people on the trail and off areas where natural resources were being damaged, he said.

The trail improvements included reinforcing the retaining wall on the downhill portion of the trail. Martin said a $15,000 grant from the Dillon Reservoir Recreation Committee and financial contributions from REI Co-op helped fund the materials needed for the volunteer project. He also said Breckenridge Grand Vacations, Christy Sports and Summit County Repairs played a huge part in the effort.

“Hopefully, people find the trail a little bit more easy to use,” Martin said. “We were taking into consideration people who use wheelchairs, strollers, walkers. The overlook is a very popular place for weddings and picture-taking opportunities, and for those people who maybe have their best day of fitness behind them, now … there’s still an opportunity to get out onto the forest and appreciate our majestic mountain landscape.”

Martin said there are plans for more improvement work next year, namely to improve the trail’s tread surface.

“The goal of this project is to make this complete, basically, so no one else needs to work on it for, hopefully, years to come,” Martin said.

Those who are interested in volunteering for next year’s work should visit FDRD.org for more information.