Air quality at an unhealthy level Friday morning in Summit County
Summit County woke up to a hazy morning Friday, Aug. 14.
Smoke from the Grizzly Creek and Pine Gulch fires is causing poor air quality in the county. As of Friday morning, air quality in Frisco, Silverthorne, Dillon and Breckenridge was at a dangerous level.
According to PurpleAir, an air quality network, air quality was in the red level, which means “everyone may begin to experience health effects if exposed to the air for 24 hours.” People who are in sensitive groups may experience more extreme health effects, according to to the Air Quality Index.
Dillon was at 176 on the Air Quality Index, the worst air quality level among the four towns. Breckenridge and Silvethorne were both reporting 168, and Frisco was reporting 158, according to the PurpleAir map.
According to AirNow, which is run by the Environmental Protection Agency, people should stay inside when it is smoky, even people who are healthy.
