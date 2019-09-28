Alex Casillas scores hat trick in Summit boys soccer 5-1 win at Colorado Springs Christian

Alex Casillas (17) plays versus Battle Mountain at Summit High in Breckenridge on Sept. 17.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Summit High’s Alex Casillas scored his first-ever hat trick to lead the Tigers varsity boys soccer team (3-3) to a resounding 5-1 win at Colorado Springs Christian Academy (1-7) on Saturday.

Tigers head coach Tommy Gogolen said Summit dominated the first 25 minutes of the game, controlling possession and forcing Colorado Springs Christian to play offense off the counter attack. Then, in the 25th minute, Summit’s patience paid off when Casillas found the break-through goal on a cross in from his cousin Alan Casillas.

“We just kind of came up the right side of the field with possession,” Gogolen said, “sprung Alan through on the right flank with a through ball, and he took it to the corner flag before crossing into Alex to finish it home with his foot.”

Gogolen said Colorado Springs Christian continued to play tucked back for much of the game. Summit was able to keep controlling possession as the flood gates opened after the first goal. With sudden confidence and playing with more freedom, Tigers center backs Aaron Gallo and Luke Lundberg quarterbacked Summit’s full-field attack well, switching the field often.

Alex Casillas scored his second goal on a loose-ball opportunity near the Colorado Springs Christian keeper, tucking the ball into the bottom right hand corner of net with a tactical finish. Alex Casillas then rounded out the hat-trick day on a play where Summit freshman Owen Gallo took the ball up the middle of the field and made some good moves before sliding the ball in stride to Alex Casillas behind Colorado Springs Christian’s back line of defenders. Alex Casillas then converted another composed finish.

The Tigers received their other two goals on Saturday on set pieces. On the first, Andrew Martin delivered cross to defensive central midfielder Ivan Gutierrez, who finished it with a header.

“He’s always hungry when he gets the opportunity to go forward,” Gogolen said of Gutierrez, “and he’s good in the air, so that was great to see.”

The Tigers’ other set-piece goal came on a Saul Enriquez free kick. Enriquez’ effort forced the opposing keeper to make a tremendous save, before Owen Gallo finished it off with a tap-in on the rebound.

In net for the Tigers, senior Chris Orozco didn’t relent a goal in about 60 minutes in goal. Jesus Alvarado came on after that and played well despite relenting a late goal.

Summit will play next on Tuesday on the road at Eagle Valley (6 p.m.) before their next home game on Thursday at home at Tiger Stadium versus Glenwood Springs (6 p.m.).