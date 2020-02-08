Alex Hall, Taylor Lundquist win Skier of the Year honors at Newschoolers awards at Copper Mountain Resort

Owen Dahlberg (center), Alex Hall (left) and Hunter take to the stage at the Newschoolers freeski awards show at Copper Mountain Resort Friday night to accept the honor of Highest Rated Video for Magma.

Courtesy Dew Tour

COPPER MOUNTAIN – Even with the powder-day conditions that shut down portions of Interstate 70 throughout the day, freeskiing website Newschoolers.com hosted its 20th anniversary awards show at Copper Mountain Resort Friday night.

In the end, a day before he finished runner-up in the men’s ski slopestyle competition at Dew Tour, U.S. pro slopestyle and big air skier Alex Hall won male skier of the year.

“Dream come true,” Hall, a two-time X Games gold medalist, wrote on his Instagram story.

Along with U.S. halfpipe freeskier Hunter Hess of Oregon and Owen Dahlberg, Hall also won Friday night for his independent film MAGMA — filmed in a month at Mount Hood with a few shots from Mount Bachelor and South Sister — which won Highest Rated Video and Best Short.

Hess won for Trick of the Year for an amazing triple-cork on a natural halfpipe-like wall in soft spring snow on one of the volcanos.

“One of the best moments of my life, right there,” Hess said to the crowd at the awards show Friday night.” I was psyched to share it with all of my best friends and now you guys. Thank you.”

“Means the world to me,” Hess later wrote on his Instagram.

Other winners Friday night included: Jake Mageau and Caroline Claire for Breakthrough of the Year; Strictly for Best Crew; Ferdinand Dahl for Comp Jock; Mageau for Style for Miles; TDog for Blue Baller; The Collective Women’s Edit for Ladies’ Choice Best Female Edit; Drawn From Here for Outstanding Video Project; Andy Parry for Outstanding Contribution; Tall T Dan for Newschoolers Valedictorian; and Tom Wallisch for the Newschoolers Hall of Fame/Legacy Award.