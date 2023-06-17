Alex Rae Cooper wins Ms. Summit County for Best of Summit 2022

Alex Rae Cooper was named Ms. Summit County for Best of Summit 2022.

Alex Rae Cooper/Courtesy Photo

Alex Rae Cooper was born and raised in Summit County and is still a “proud Summit Cove Coyote,” she said.

Cooper graduated from Summit High School in 2011 and promptly moved to study at Humboldt State University in Northern California.

“I was adamant all through high school that I wanted to get out of this town,” Cooper said. “It was too small. I needed to find myself.”

After college, however, Cooper said she returned to Summit County due to family health concerns.

Though her family has since moved out of the county, Cooper stayed.

“And I’m so grateful I did,” Cooper said. “It’s kind of a funny piece, I guess, to say I left because it was such a small community, and now I’m so grateful to be back in such a small community.”

Cooper now lives in Silverthorne and works for Pinnacle Lodging in Frisco as the director of culture and talent.

Her favorite parts about living in such a small community are the familiar faces, checking in with people she grew up with and the tight-knit connections.

“I just think it’s a really incredible community that focuses so much on supporting one another,” Cooper said. “It’s really a beautiful thing.”

In her free time, Cooper runs, volunteers and is an avid foodie.

“I’m really grateful for our trail systems,” Cooper said. Summer is her favorite Summit County season. On her runs, Cooper brings close friends and her two dogs.

Because her mother was the creator of Timberline Adult Day Services, Cooper said she has always been involved in the nonprofit world.

Cooper volunteers with the Dillon Ranger District, the Elks Lodge’s community dinner and High Country Conservation Center. She is also a member of the Rotary Club of Summit County.

She was also a coach for Summit High School girls rugby team and worked for Mountain Mentors for three years. She says she still keeps in touch with some of her mentees today.

“Although I’m not coaching rugby anymore, I went last weekend to the rugby tournament, and there’s still a whole slew of parents from either my time or when I was coaching,” Cooper said. “So I definitely know a lot of different people from a lot of different walks of life. And that, you know, is part of why I love it so much — the exposure of growing up here … all of those things, they all tie together.”

This story previously published in the Best of Summit guide. See complete results at SummitDaily.com/bestofsummit.