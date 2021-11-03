All 4 Summit County ski areas make Ski Magazine’s list of top 30 resorts in the West

On Saturday, Oct. 30, Ski Magazine released its list of top ski resorts in the West for 2021. The results were based off a reader-ranked survey for ski areas in western North America.

Colorado ski resorts dominated the list making up 12 of the top 30 ski resorts in the West. Four of the 12 Colorado ski resorts in the rankings are within Summit County.

Breckenridge Ski Resort ranked the highest among Summit County ski areas coming in at No. 12. Breckenridge was followed by Arapahoe Basin Ski Area in 18th and Keystone Ski Resort was ranked 19th.

Rounding out the Summit County ski areas, Copper Mountain Resort was ranked by readers in 24th, six places higher than nearby Loveland Ski Area, which rounded out the list in 30th place.

The other Colorado ski resorts that made the list were Aspen Snowmass (5th), Telluride Ski Resort (6th), Steamboat Resort (8th), Beaver Creek Resort (9th), Crested Butte Mountain Resort (10th), Vail Mountain (14th) and Winter Park (17th).

Sun Valley Ski Resort in Idaho earned the honor of being the top-ranked ski resort in western North America. Deer Valley Resort in Utah followed in second place, and Whitefish Mountain Resort in Montana was in third.

The full ranking of ski resorts in North America can be found at SkiMag.com.