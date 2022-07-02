All Family & Intercultural Resource Center locations will be closed July 4-11

Starting on Monday, July 4, all Family & Intercultural Resource Center facilities will be closed. This includes the Dillon Community Food Market, the Breckenridge Thrift and Treasure, and the family center’s offices.

The family center’s webpage has a list of resources where you can access food while the centers are closed. There are community dinners, food pantries and church-run dinners that are accessible next week. Visit SummitFIRC.org for more information on time and locations.

The family center’s resources will re-open on July 11.