All Family & Intercultural Resource Center locations will be closed July 4-11
Starting on Monday, July 4, all Family & Intercultural Resource Center facilities will be closed. This includes the Dillon Community Food Market, the Breckenridge Thrift and Treasure, and the family center’s offices.
The family center’s webpage has a list of resources where you can access food while the centers are closed. There are community dinners, food pantries and church-run dinners that are accessible next week. Visit SummitFIRC.org for more information on time and locations.
The family center’s resources will re-open on July 11.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.