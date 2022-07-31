All state park entrance fees waived to celebrate Colorado Day on Monday

Sylvan Lake State Park with the Red Table Mountains in Eagle County is seen.

Colorado Parks and Recreation/Courtesy photo

All of Colorado’s state parks will have free admission Monday, Aug. 1, to celebrate Colorado Day.

Aug. 1 marks the 146th anniversary of Colorado becoming the 38th state. Entry will be free across all parks, but other fees like camping reservations will still be charged. Some of the closest parks to Summit County include Sylvan Lake, Staunton State Park, Golden Gate Canyon and Stagecoach.

Visitors can find a map of all state parks at CPW.State.CO.US