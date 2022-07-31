All state park entrance fees waived to celebrate Colorado Day on Monday
All of Colorado’s state parks will have free admission Monday, Aug. 1, to celebrate Colorado Day.
Aug. 1 marks the 146th anniversary of Colorado becoming the 38th state. Entry will be free across all parks, but other fees like camping reservations will still be charged. Some of the closest parks to Summit County include Sylvan Lake, Staunton State Park, Golden Gate Canyon and Stagecoach.
Visitors can find a map of all state parks at CPW.State.CO.US
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.