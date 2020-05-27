All Summit County transit services permitted to resume operations under amended health order

Deb Rohlf, a driver for the Summit Stage, prepares to depart from the Frisco Transfer Center on May 12. The Summit Stage resumed operations with a reduce route schedule after more than a monthlong closure due to the coronavirus pandemic. All drivers and passengers must now wear a face mask.

Jason Connolly / jconnolly@summitdaily.com

In a newly amended public health order, Summit County officials have given transit services the go-ahead to resume operations.

County officials issued the amended order, which responds to changes being made at the state level, late Tuesday. Along with new rules about short-term lodging, restaurants and ski areas, the order allows for the Summit Stage and Breckenridge Free Ride to operate at 20% capacity.

The order also gives permission to all other transit options, including mountain shuttles and ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft, to begin operating Wednesday, May 27.

All of the transit services must follow physical distancing requirements outlined by the county’s public health department. As part of those requirements, all passengers must wear masks or facial coverings at all times. The Summit Stage and Breckenridge Free Ride busses also will require people to remain 6 feet from one another unless they are in the same household.

Support Local Journalism Donate



In addition to the new requirements, the amended order listed “five commitments of containment,” which the county hopes all residents, visitors and workers will keep in mind as the community starts opening.