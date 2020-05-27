All Summit County transit services permitted to resume operations under amended health order
In a newly amended public health order, Summit County officials have given transit services the go-ahead to resume operations.
County officials issued the amended order, which responds to changes being made at the state level, late Tuesday. Along with new rules about short-term lodging, restaurants and ski areas, the order allows for the Summit Stage and Breckenridge Free Ride to operate at 20% capacity.
The order also gives permission to all other transit options, including mountain shuttles and ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft, to begin operating Wednesday, May 27.
All of the transit services must follow physical distancing requirements outlined by the county’s public health department. As part of those requirements, all passengers must wear masks or facial coverings at all times. The Summit Stage and Breckenridge Free Ride busses also will require people to remain 6 feet from one another unless they are in the same household.
In addition to the new requirements, the amended order listed “five commitments of containment,” which the county hopes all residents, visitors and workers will keep in mind as the community starts opening.
- I will maintain 6 feet of physical distance from other individuals.
- I will wash my hands often for at least 20 seconds.
- I will cover my face in public.
- I will stay home when I am sick.
- I will get tested immediately if I have COVID-19 symptoms.
