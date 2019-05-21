 Summit County schools delay start time due to weather | SummitDaily.com

Summit County schools delay start time due to weather

News | May 21, 2019

Due to winter weather conditions, all Summit County schools are on a two-hour delay for today, Tuesday, May 21. Buses will run routes two hours later than normal.  Start times for schools will be as follows:


Elementary Schools 10:45 a.m.

Summit Middle School 10:00 a.m.

Summit High School  9:45 a.m.

Snowy Peaks High School 10:10 a.m.


All half day preschools are cancelled while full-day preschool will run a two hour delay. Half-day afternoon preschool will run on a normal schedule.


For additional information and updates, please visit the Summit School District website at SummitK12.org or call the transportation hotline at 970-368-1777.

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

Local
See more