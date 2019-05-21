Summit County schools delay start time due to weather

Due to winter weather conditions, all Summit County schools are on a two-hour delay for today, Tuesday, May 21. Buses will run routes two hours later than normal. Start times for schools will be as follows:



Elementary Schools 10:45 a.m.

Summit Middle School 10:00 a.m.

Summit High School 9:45 a.m.

Snowy Peaks High School 10:10 a.m.



All half day preschools are cancelled while full-day preschool will run a two hour delay. Half-day afternoon preschool will run on a normal schedule.



For additional information and updates, please visit the Summit School District website at SummitK12.org or call the transportation hotline at 970-368-1777.