All-you-can-eat breakfast to benefit local Girl Scouts troop

A Girl Scotts breakfast fundraiser is from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, Nov. 17, at Summit County Elks Lodge No. 2561, 1321 Blue River Parkway in Silverthorne.

The meal includes all-you-can-eat eggs, biscuits and gravy, potatoes and bacon. Tickets are $12 in advance or $15 at the door for adults and $6 for children younger than 12. Proceeds benefit Girl Scout Troop No. 50979.

The troop also will be collecting nonperishable food items at the door to donate to the Dillon Community Food Bank. To purchase tickets, contact Joan Jardon at joanjardon@comcast.net or 970-406-0778 or Tracy Ward at twrightward@gmail.com or 703-966-0675.