Alleged Avon stabber held without bond; suspect faces attempted murder charge

EAGLE — Andrew Young Jr. will spend the weekend in jail, and possibly the next five decades if he’s convicted of attempted murder.

Young, 18, was booked into the Eagle County jail Thursday, May 31, for trying to stab a Vail Valley woman to death while she was out for an early-morning jog on the Eagle Valley Trail in Avon near The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa.

Young made his first court appearance late Friday afternoon before District Court Judge Fred Gannett, who ordered that Young continue to be held without bail, saying that the attempted murder charge is “extremely serious,” and he did not have enough information yet to set bond. He ordered Young back to jail.

Gannett told Young he could ask for another bond hearing as soon as Monday, June 4, if he chooses to. If he doesn’t, then he’ll be back in court for his next appearance at 9 a.m. June 19, when the full list of charges will be read.

During Friday’s hearing, Young sat in the jury box beside Ever Valencia, 18, of Basalt, accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year old girl. Young stared at Judge Gannett out from under his long black hair, which he regularly pushed out of his face.

Young is small and wiry, about 5-feet-4-inches tall.

Gannett advised Young not to talk with anyone but his local defense attorney, Jim Little, about his case, including other inmates in the Eagle County jail, adding that anything he said could be used against him in court.

When Gannett asked Young if he had any questions, he replied, “No, your honor.”

Little had no comment following Friday’s hearing.

Avon Police detectives were in the courtroom for the advisement.

So far, police have released no information as to why Young might have attacked the woman.

RECENT RESIDENT

Young had not lived in Avon long prior to Thursday morning’s arrest, said Avon Police Chief Greg Daly.

Young was arrested without incident at 9:53 a.m. Thursday, about three hours after the 6:32 a.m. attack.

Two people rendered immediate lifesaving aid to the victim, Daly said. She was rushed to the Vail Health hospital, where she remained in stable condition Friday afternoon.

So far, Young is facing charges of attempted first degree murder, first degree assault and felony menacing. The District Attorney’s Office has 10 days from Thursday’s arrest to file formal charges.

An attempted murder conviction carries a sentence of up to 48 years in prison.

Staff Writer Randy Wyrick can be reached at 970-748-2935 and rwyrick@vaildaily.com.