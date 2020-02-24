Alliance of Skier and Rider Responsibility to host second safety summit

Guests at the inaugural Alliance of Skier and Rider Responsibility meeting respond to a question from alliance member Colette Berge in January 2019.

Sawyer D’Argonne / sdargonne@summitdaily.com

The Alliance of Skier and Rider Responsibility is hosting its second safety summit this week, inviting community members to discuss questions of public safety on Summit County’s ski slopes.

The program — titled “Who is responsible for what?” — will take place from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, in the Buffalo Room inside the County Commons in Frisco. The event will feature a panel discussion about snowsports safety and law with Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons, Breckenridge-based attorney Jeffrey Burns, Keystone’s Senior Mountain Operations Director Julie Rust and Team Summit Snowboard Program Director Matt Voegtle.

Following the panel discussion, there will be time allotted for community questions. Two organizations also will be honored at the event for their contributions to improving ski and snowboard safety in Summit County.

The event is free though the alliance is accepting donations. For more information, contact Katherine Jeter at Katherine.Jeter1@gmail.com or at 864-706-9701.