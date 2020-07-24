Allo Communications to donate to area schools as part of education program
Allo Communications, the service provider for the Fiber9600 infrastructure project in Breckenridge, is expanding its Allo for Education program to include the Colorado mountain community.
Throughout its existence, the educational giving program has contributed $200,000 in donations to schools in communities where Allo provides service, according to a news release.
Allo will donate $50 to Summit School District for each residential customer who signs up through Sept. 30, according to the release. Allo suggests the donations be earmarked for technology improvements.
