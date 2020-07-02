Alpine Area Agency on Aging changes name to Vintage

The Alpine Area Agency on Aging has changed its name to Vintage, according to a news release.

The agency, which provides services to older adults, changed its name as part of an effort to rebrand. Communications from Vintage will look different, but the company’s service offerings are staying the same, according to the release.

The agency provides a number of services for older adults, including transportation assistance, counseling, nutrition programs, caregiver support and respite services, among others.

Along with the new name, the agency’s website has changed to YourVintage.org and can be used to access services and sign up to volunteer.