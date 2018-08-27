Alpine Area Agency on Aging to hold community conversation on aging

The Northwest Colorado Council of Governments-Alpine Area Agency on Aging (Alpine AAA) will be holding a community conversation to help begin planning for its four-year area plan on September 10.

The conversation will solicit recommendations for the delivery of services and support to promote aging with independence and dignity in Summit County. While individuals must be 60 years or older to receive services, the conversation is open to all members of the general public.

The Alpine AAA is an organization that provides and connects community members with services that promote independent aging for seniors in the area, as well as their caregivers. The organization provides programs both directly and through contracted providers, serving the counties of Summit, Eagle, Grand, Jackson and Pitkin. The Alpine AAA is funded under Title III of the Older Americans Act via the Administration on Community Living, the Colorado State Unit on Aging, Northwest Council of Governments and donations from participants and other organizations.

The conversation will be held from 5-6 p.m. at the Summit County Community and Senior Center in Frisco.