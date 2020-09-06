Alpine Lumber is building a new location in Silverthorne

This rendering shows the new Alpine Lumber facility. It is an employee-owned lumber company geared toward professional builders.

Photo from Alpine Lumber

SILVERTHORNE — Alpine Lumber, an employee-owned lumber company geared toward professional builders, is coming to Silverthorne. The new lumber yard will sit on about 6 acres and will feature an indoor lumber yard in addition to some paved areas where material can be stored in the spring, summer and fall. Alpine Lumber President Hamid Taha said the concrete has been poured and the development hopes to go vertical within the next few weeks for a late April opening.

Taha explained that the company — which operates 19 lumber yards across Colorado and northern New Mexico — chose to open up in Silverthorne as Summit County was previously only able to be reached via the lumber yards in Eagle, Buena Vista, Granby or Steamboat Springs.

“This spot kind of fills in the corridor,” Taha, who has worked for Alpine Lumber for 29 years, said. “We’re in Grand Junction, we’re in Eagle, and then we’re in Denver on (Interstate 70). So this is kind of a missing link in the market for us.”

According to the town of Silverthorne’s website, Alpine Lumber will be at 240 S. Adams Ave. in Silverthorne, which is located near the Colorado Department of Transportation barn and across the Blue River from the Outlets at Silverthorne.

“We’re very excited about its location,” Taha said. “It’s prominent, it’s in the epicenter of Summit County. We believe it will be very well-situated for the professional contractors that are in and around the market.”

Taha said that there would be some retail at the location with a variety of products on display. He said that Alpine Lumber hopes to bring a new shopping experience for the professional contractor in Summit County. As an employee-owned company, Taha said it has a unique company culture. Alpine Lumber will hire local employees in Summit County as the project gets closer to its opening date.

Taha added that the company will host a grand opening celebration once the lumber yard is ready to open.

The lumber yard comes at a time when building is rampant in Silverthorne and Dillon. The town is currently seeing a major building turnover as Summit Place will soon feature a TJ Maxx and Sierra in place of the current OfficeMax store. In addition, Silverthorne’s Fourth Street Crossing is currently under construction and several projects — including Hilton Homewood Suites and Dillon Urgent Care & Residences — are going up in Dillon.

“By having a lumber yard here in Summit County, Alpine Lumber is able to serve the regional construction industry from a local store here in Silverthorne,” Mark Leidal, Silverthorne assistant town manager, said in an email.