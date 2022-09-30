Alta Verde in Breckenridge receives environmental, sustainability award

Kimball Crangle, Colorado president for Gorman & Co., speaks during the Alta Verde 2 groundbreaking on Aug. 9, 2022.

Ben Safarbi/Courtesy photo

Gorman & Co., the developer of several Summit County workforce housing communities, received the American Planning Association Colorado Chapter’s 2022 Merit Award for Sustainability and Environmental Planning for its work on the Alta Verde neighborhood.

Located in Breckenridge, Alta Verde is a two-phase, net-zero community aimed to serve workforce making 30% to 120% of the area median income.