Altercation in Frisco results in serious injury, arrest

A suspect is in custody following a violent altercation that lead to serious injuries on Tuesday night in Frisco, according to a statement from the town.

At about 7:45 p.m. on Oct. 1, two men who are roommates were involved in an altercation, which resulted in non-life threatening but serious injuries to one of the men involved. The incident occurred on Fifth Avenue in Frisco, according to the town.

The injured man suffered slashes to the face and hand from a weapon, and was transported to the hospital. The suspect was taken into custody by the Frisco Police Department. There is currently no risk to the community.

Details of the altercation are scarce as an investigation into the incident continues. More information will be released when available.