Alterra Mountain Co. closes on purchase of Vermont ski resort

Sugarbush Resort

Courtesy

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Alterra Mountain Co. announced this week that it has closed on its purchase of Sugarbush Resort in Vermont, bringing the company’s total to 15 year-round mountain destinations throughout North America, including the world’s largest heliskiing operation.

Founded in 1958, Sugarbush Resort is a year-round mountain destination located in the Mad River Valley of Vermont with two distinct mountains, Mt. Ellen and Lincoln Peak, which are joined by a 2-mile high-speed quad. Sugarbush also has a fully appointed health and recreation club, multiple lodging properties, and the Sugarbush Resort Golf Club with an 18-hole Robert Trent Jones, Sr.-designed golf course. It is also a popular destination for weddings and conferences.

“With the acquisition of Sugarbush Resort, we are excited to expand our presence within the Northeast skier market,” said Rusty Gregory, CEO of Alterra. “We have been working with the team at Sugarbush since the inception of the Ikon Pass and found we had a like-minded vision of the industry, our community, and the mountains we all love. We look forward to growing that relationship as we move into our future together.”

Win Smith will stay on as president and COO of Sugarbush Resort and will oversee daily operations of the destination and future capital improvement plans.

Sugarbush Resort’s Ikon Pass access will remain the same for winter 2019/2020, with 7-day access on the Ikon Pass and 5-days access with blackouts on the Ikon Base Pass.