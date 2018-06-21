Alterra Mountain Company to add Utah’s Solitude Mountain Resort

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Alterra Mountain Company announced Wednesday it has entered into an agreement to buy Solitude Mountain Resort in Utah.

Solitude is 34 miles south of Salt Lake City International Airport. It has 77 runs and three bowls across 1,200 acres with a vertical drop of 2,030 feet.

Alterra has not announced how Solitude will be included in Alterra's Ikon Pass, which offers access to 26 mountain destinations in North America.

More details are expected to be announced once the Solitude transaction is completed. That is expected to occur by the end of the third quarter.

"With its close relationship with Deer Valley Resort, Solitude Mountain Resort is a natural fit for Alterra Mountain Company, and a tremendous addition to our family of destinations," Alterra CEO Rusty Gregory said in a news release. "We are especially excited to expand our reach within Utah and offer another ski and snowboard experience in a state known for its exceptional snow and mountain culture."

In Colorado, the Ikon Pass offers access to Steamboat, Aspen Snowmass, Winter Park Resort, Copper Mountain and Eldora.

