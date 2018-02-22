Alterra reveals cost of new Ikon Pass, which includes unlimited access to Copper Mountain

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Steamboat Ski Area parent company Alterra revealed Thursday the price of the company's highly anticipated Ikon Pass will be $899. The pass is expected to go on sale Tuesday, March 6.

At that price, skiers will gain unlimited access to Steamboat Resort, Winter Park Resort, Copper Mountain Resort and Eldora Mountain Resort in Colorado; Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, Mammoth Mountain, Big Bear Mountain Resort and June Mountain in California; Stratton in Vermont; Snowshoe Mountain in West Virginia; and Tremblant in Quebec and Blue Mountain in Ontario.

The pass will also offer seven days each at Deer Valley Resort, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, Big Sky Resort, Killington Resort, Revelstoke Mountain Resort and Sugarbush Resort and a combined seven days that could be split between the four Aspen Snowmass resorts, AltaSnowbird in Utah, SkiBig3 in Canada and Sunday River, Sugarloaf and Loon Mountain in New England.

Discounted child passes — 12 and younger — will be offered for $199 with the purchase of an Ikon Pass through April 9.

A $599 version of the Ikon Base Pass will also be available, offering unlimited access to Winter Park Resort, Copper Mountain Resort, Eldora Mountain Resort, Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows (holiday restrictions), Big Bear Mountain Resort, June Mountain, Tremblant, Blue Mountain and Snowshoe Mountain.

That pass will also offer five days each at (with holiday restrictions) at Steamboat, Mammoth Mountain, Deer Valley Resort, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, Big Sky Resort, Stratton, Killington Resort, Revelstoke Mountain Resort and Sugarbush Resort, and five days total between AspenSnowmass, AltaSnowbird, SkiBig3 and the New England mountains.