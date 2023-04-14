Alyeska Resort joins Ikon Pass for 2023-24 winter season

A skier gets some air while skiing at Copper Mountain Resort earlier in the 2022-23 winter season. Ikon Pass recently announced that Alyeska Resort in Alaska will be joining Copper Mountain Resort as part of the Ikon Pass community.

Copper Mountain Resort/Courtesy photo

Ikon Pass announced on Thursday that Alyeska Resort in Alaska will be joining the Ikon Pass community, bringing a new resort for pass holders to explore for the 2023-24 winter season.

Located just 40 miles south of Anchorage in Chugach State Park, the resort offers glacier-filled vistas and aurora borealis sightings. The mountain is also home to a 60-passenger aerial scenic tram, 1,610 acres of varied terrain, 76 trails and seven dining experiences. The slopes receive over 669 inches of snow annually, according to Ikon Pass statements.

For the 2023-24 season, Ikon Pass holders will have access to seven days at Alyeska Resort with no blackout dates and Ikon Base Pass holders will have access to five days with select blackout dates. Alyeska Resort is also available on the Ikon Session Pass.

To purchase an Ikon Pass product, visit IkonPass.com. Pass prices will increase by $100 and promos will go away on Friday, April 21.