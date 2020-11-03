Amendment 76, specifying who’s allowed to vote in Colorado’s elections, approaches likely passage

A Colorado ballot measure seeking to limit voting rights from expanding in Colorado looks close to passing based on preliminary returns.

As of 8 p.m. on Tuesday, returns for Amendment 76 saw over 61% of voters in favor and about 38% opposed. The amendment needs at least a 55% supermajority to pass, since it changes the Colorado Constitution.

The amendment sought to change language in the Colorado Constitution to “only a citizen” being eligible to vote. The previous language stated that “every citizen” who is eligible can vote.

The ballot language, however, did not specify that change; it simply asked, “Shall there be an amendment to the Colorado constitution requiring that to be qualified to vote at any election an individual must be a United States citizen?”

Technically this was already the law in Colorado. To be eligible to vote, someone must be a U.S. citizen with residency in the state. Previously, there was also an age limit of 18 years old. But the Colorado Votes Act, which passed the legislature in 2019 and was first used this year, allows those who will be 18 years old by the time of the general election to vote in primaries.

