Amid claims of workplace abuses, state officials seek probe of Colorado’s emergency management agency
The move comes after reports of a troubling history of aggressive and inappropriate behavior from one of the division’s directors, Mike Willis
The Colorado Sun
DENVER — State officials are seeking a consultant to evaluate the culture, structure and effectiveness of the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, state documents show, days after a Denver Post investigation documented a troubling history of aggressive and inappropriate behavior from one of its directors, Mike Willis.
The Colorado Department of Public Safety is looking for a consulting service to gauge employee satisfaction within the state’s division that responds to all types of disasters in Colorado, according to documents posted Monday on the state’s database of vendors.
The contractor will conduct “an environmental scan using whatever tool the vendor deems appropriate” to review leadership and employee development opportunities, as well as analyze current organizational structure, including office placement and supervisory lines, according to state documents outlining the project.
The state set a Thursday deadline for applications and is asking vendors to complete a report, including recommendations for the division to improve its culture and structure, no later than Dec. 31.
It’s unclear how much money the state plans to spend on the review.
Read more on ColoradoSun.com.
