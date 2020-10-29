Amid COVID-19, Snowbound Festival announces regional Rockies event for November 2021 in Denver
No 2020 plans for event formerly known as Denver Ski and Snowboard Expo
Snowbound, previously known as the Denver Ski and Snowboard Expo, has launched a new online platform at SnowboundFest.com and has announced the dates for new festivals, including one in Denver from Nov. 5-7, 2021.
After Snowsports Industries America acquired the Denver and Boston Ski and Snowboard Expos from BEWI Productions in January, the Snowbound Festivals were created. Due to the pandemic, a festival for this winter season is not scheduled.
In a press release, Snowbound said the newly rebranded festivals will still highlight exclusive winter products and the best deals of the season but will also expand to incorporate new activities, such as art shows, autograph signings, panel discussions, concerts, movie premieres and more.
