Amid the nation’s deadly opioid epidemic, Summit County stocks life-saving antidote in public

An employee at the Frisco Bay Marina lifts a box of Narcan, a brand of naloxone, from an AED at the marina office on Thursday, June 29, 2023.

Ryan Spencer/Summit Daily News

Amid a deadly opioid epidemic that has killed hundreds of thousands of Americans, a new program in Summit County aims to save lives by saturating the community with an opioid-overdose antidote, naloxone.

Now, more than 300 public, indoor locations countywide with automatic external defibrillators — known as AEDs — are also stocked with life-saving naloxone so that it is close at hand no matter where someone may need it.

“It’s important for people to, one, know the problem exists. Two, know what to do about it. And, three, have the tool to do something about it,” Starting Hearts regional director Jackie Christiansen said.

Starting Hearts, a nonprofit dedicated to saving lives of sudden cardiac arrest victims through free CPR and AED training, teamed up with the Summit County’s Public Health Department to distribute naloxone countywide, Christiansen said.

The severity of the opioid epidemic in recent years led Starting Hearts to begin incorporating the basics of responding to an opioid overdose in their free “Call. Push. Shock.” training, which teaches CPR and how to use an AED to revive a sudden cardiac arrest victim.

So, when the nonprofit became aware of the opportunity to receive bulk quantities of naloxone through the Colorado Department of Health and Environment, it coordinated with the county to make sure the antidote is available wherever and whenever it may be needed.

“When we’re talking about an opioid overdose, minutes really count,” Summit County public health director Amy Wineland said. “Especially with fentanyl, which is now the leading drug involved in fatal overdose in the U.S.”

In 2022 alone, 1,779 Coloradans died of drug overdoses, of which 1,148 involved opioids, according to preliminary statistics released by the state. The epidemic hasn’t spared Summit County either.

Last year in the county, 15 people died of drug overdoses, according to the Summit County Coroner’s Office. Of those, six involved opioids, including four involving fentanyl, a synthetic opioid 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine.

A recent analysis by The Washington Post found that fentanyl is the leading cause of death for Americans ages 18-49, outpacing suicide, gun violence and car accidents. Fentanyl is so dangerous in part because it is often mixed with other illicit street drugs, causing people to consume it without knowing, a phenomenon known as fentanyl poisoning.

“It’s a cheap filler. It’s extremely addictive. The intent isn’t to kill people, but there isn’t any quality control either,” Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said. “That’s why we talk about it being Russian roulette.”

Having an AED kit on scene when someone has overdosed can also be important to saving a person’s life because overdoses and sudden cardiac arrest sometimes go hand in hand, Christiansen said. An AED is a lifesaving device that provides an electrical shock to restart a person’s heart after it stops and is used in conjunction with CPR.

“When someone has experienced an opioid overdose, it slows down their heart and other organs. They’re breathing slows down,” Christiansen said. “So cardiac arrest will often occur because no oxygen is coming in. That is why we feel it is so important to not only teach CPR but also how to respond with naloxone.”

Naloxone is a nasal spray that is easy to use without medical training and can restore a person’s breathing within two to three minutes, according to Starting Hearts. Good Samaritan laws are in place in most states, including Colorado, to protect those who are overdosing and anyone assisting them in an emergency from arrest and charges.

Naloxone also won’t harm someone overdosing on drugs other than opioids, so Starting Hearts recommends using it even if the victim could be suffering from something else. More than one dose of naloxone may be required when stronger opioids like fentanyl are involved.

Starting Hearts, Summit County Public Health Department and the Summit County Sheriff’s Office all have free naloxone on hand for the public, and the antidote is also available without a prescription at local pharmacies.

“We know full well this is a county where people come to vacation and have fun for the weekend, for concerts,” Christiansen said. “It’s kind of an escape. They’re here to party. They’re here to have a good time. So it’s more than likely going to happen here.”