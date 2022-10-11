Amy Schumer’s mock-promotional “Colorado” sketch prompts feedback at state tourism office
The sketch, underlining Colorado’s abortion-rights laws, promotes the comedian’s upcoming show
The Denver Post
A comedy sketch promoting the wonders of Colorado — including (and especially) access to safe, legal abortion services — will premiere on Oct. 20 as part of the new season of “Inside Amy Schumer,” Paramount+ announced over the weekend.
“Whatever kind of experience you’re looking for, you can find it here, in Colorado,” says comic, writer and actor Amy Schumer in the two-and-a-half minute video, which was released Sept. 28 to promote Season 5 of her sketch series.
“… And all the services, you may need,” she adds. “All as legal as a hot mug of fresh cocoa is refreshing.”
The “Colorado” sketch, as it’s officially called, has prompted feedback from industry partners and its other contacts at the Colorado Tourism Office, according to the state office’s communications manager. She declined to identify them, but said the office had not gotten public calls about the sketch.
“We’ve definitely heard some responses from (people) on both sides of the issue,” she said. “But we did not work with her on this sketch in any capacity, nor do we endorse it in any way.”
Read more on DenverPost.com.
