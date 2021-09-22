An end of unfettered growth for short-term rentals in Colorado’s resort communities

Carol Kresge manages the 13-bedroom Little Mountain Lodge in Breckenridge. She fears "broad-brush" regulation of short-term rentals in the town will impact the resort town's economy.

Hugh Carey/The Colorado Sun

BRECKENRIDGE — Visitors to the 13-bedroom Little Mountain Lodge above Breckenridge’s historic downtown have supported the tourist town’s economy for many years. They book snowmobile rides. They rent bicycles and ski. They reserve tables and rooms in local restaurants.

“All the business owners in Breckenridge who rely on visitor spending, they are getting it from my group,” said Carol Kresge, the manager of the sprawling home that was originally built as a B&B but now can be rented short-term by vacationing groups who pay as much as $4,000 a night.

Last week, Kresge, who manages a handful of high-end rental homes in Summit County, joined more than 75 other property owners, investors and real estate brokers in urging the council to reconsider a proposed cap and crackdown on short-term rentals in a town that has long relied on private property owners to house visitors.

Breckenridge, with its ski slopes reaching into the middle of town, is a short-term rental haven. The town has 3,945 privately owned homes and condos that vacationers can rent. The town council, in an effort town leaders described as a way “to protect our quality of life and the fabric of our community” and “fiercely protect the character of Breckenridge,” on Tuesday unanimously approved a 2,200-property cap on so-called exempt short-term rentals in the town. Those are the homes that are not part of a larger hotel-like complex that offers a staffed front-desk and security.

Read more at ColoradoSun .com.