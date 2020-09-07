Angry James Brewing Co.’s annual mug club party to be held Sept. 12

The design of Angry James Brewing Co.’s mug club from last year.

The end of summer means the return of Angry James Brewing Co.’s mug club. Doors for the party to kick of the annual membership open at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at the brewery, 421 Adams Ave., Silverthorne.

The brewery will have 120 new mugs for sale for $45. The price includes one free fill and then discounted beers afterward until the next annual party. Additionally, $10 will be donated to Smart Bellies, a nonprofit that works to eliminate childhood hunger in Summit County. Club members can keep their collectible mug once the year is over.

The daylong celebration will have music from Kevin Danzig, Old Herman, and Levi Corrigan and Emily Durbin along with the release of this year’s Oktoberfest brew.

Seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis.