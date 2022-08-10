Animal causes 52-minute power outage across parts of Summit County

Just a few minutes before 7 a.m. on the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 10, 1,605 Xcel Energy customers in Dillon, Keystone and Montezuma lost power.

According to an email sent by Michelle Aguayo, a spokesperson for Xcel Energy, an animal came into contact with an Xcel feeder breaker, causing a 52-minute power outage. Power was restored by 7:46 a.m.

Aguayo did not have information about what animal it was or what happened to the animal.

“Typically, when an animal makes contact, the animal does not survive as there is high voltage electricity flowing through the equipment,” she said in the email.

Any damage to the equipment has been repaired, Aguayo added.