Animals available for adoption in Summit County week of Aug. 4
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. For questions, please contact the shelter at 970-668-3230.
CATS
|LARRY, 3 years, Domestic Longhair, orange and white, neutered male
|FRANKLIN, 4 years, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, neutered male
|MISS KITTY, 7 years, Norwegian Forest Cat, tortie and apricot, spayed female
|CATALONIA, 7 years, Domestic Shorthair mix, white and gray, spayed female
|MR BISCUIT, 7 years, Domestic Shorthair, gray tab and black tiger, neutered male
|PENELOPE, 2 years, Domestic Shorthair, gray tab, spayed female
|GAMORA, 13 weeks, Domestic Shorthair, black, spayed female
|YONDU, 5 months, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, neutered male
|DRAX, 11 weeks, Domestic Shorthair, white and gray, neutered male
|SNOWFLAKE, 2 years, Snowshoe, seal point, neutered male
|MAX, 4 years, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, neutered male
|ROMEO, 2 years, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, neutered male
|LILY, 1 year 2 months, Domestic Shorthair, white and orange, spayed female
|NUTMEG, 4 years, Domestic Shorthair and Manx mix, tortie, spayed female
|ANOUK, 10 months, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female
|LEO, 5 years, Domestic Longhair, orng tabby, neutered male
|DEXTER, 5 years, Domestic Mediumhair, black and white, neutered male
|BOBO, 6 years, Domestic Mediumhair, dil calico, spayed female
|DIXIE, 8 years, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female
|MIMI, 2 years, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female
|PUPPET, 1 year 3 months, Domestic Shorthair, gray and white, neutered male
|DARTH, 5 years, Domestic Longhair, black, neutered male
|RICKY, 2 years, Domestic Shorthair, black, neutered male
|VIVIAN, 12 weeks, Domestic Shorthair, tortie, spayed female
|BLOSSOM, 1 year 1 month, Domestic Mediumhair, white and gray, spayed female
|VINNIE, 12 weeks, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male
|VELCRO, 12 weeks, Domestic Shorthair, black, neutered male
|VANCE, 12 weeks, Domestic Shorthair, orng tabby, neutered male
|VIOLET, 11 weeks, Domestic Shorthair, tortie, spayed female
|VERONICA, 11 weeks, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby and orange, spayed female
DOGS
|WINSTON, 11 months, Border Collie and Australian Cattle Dog mix, black and white, neutered male
|JEWELL, 3 years, Border Collie, black and white, spayed female
|GEORGE STRAIT, 5 years, Australian Cattle Dog, blue merle and red, neutered male
|KEYANA, 10 years, Greyhound and Siberian Husky mix, black and gray, spayed female
|SAM, 7 years, Pit Bull Terrier mix, black and white, neutered male
|KEELEY, 3 years, Australian Kelpie mix, brown and white, spayed female
|CHANCE, 5 years, Boxer, tan and black, neutered male
|PAISLEY, 3 years, Australian Shepherd mix, black and tan, spayed female
|BUCKWHEAT, 7 months, Australian Cattle Dog and Border Collie mix, black and tricolor, neutered male
|DARLA, 7 months, Australian Cattle Dog and Border Collie mix, black and tricolor, spayed female
|SPANKY, 7 months, Australian Cattle Dog and Border Collie mix, tricolor and white, neutered male
|PEPPER, 10 years, Chihuahua – Smooth Coated, brindle and white, spayed female
|DRIFT, 5 months, Siberian Husky mix, black and white, neutered male
|MICKEY, 1 year, Rhodesian Ridgeback mix, red, neutered male
|LEILANI, 9 months, Chinese Sharpei and Welsh Corgi – Pembroke mix, tan, spayed female
|BOSLEY, 2 years, Labrador Retriever mix, red and white, neutered male
|BOLT, 3 years, Guinea pig, white, unaltered male
|COPPER, 2 years, Guinea pig, brown and black, unaltered male
