Animals available for adoption in Summit County week of Aug. 4

News | August 3, 2019

Keyana is a 10-year-old husky mix who loves children and other animals. She is sweet, gentle, does great in crowds and loves outings. Don’t let her age fool you, she’s got a lot of spunk.
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. For questions, please contact the shelter at 970-668-3230.

CATS

LARRY, 3 years, Domestic Longhair, orange and white, neutered male
FRANKLIN, 4 years, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, neutered male
MISS KITTY, 7 years, Norwegian Forest Cat, tortie and apricot, spayed female
CATALONIA, 7 years, Domestic Shorthair mix, white and gray, spayed female
MR BISCUIT, 7 years, Domestic Shorthair, gray tab and black tiger, neutered male
PENELOPE, 2 years, Domestic Shorthair, gray tab, spayed female
GAMORA, 13 weeks, Domestic Shorthair, black, spayed female
YONDU, 5 months, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, neutered male
DRAX, 11 weeks, Domestic Shorthair, white and gray, neutered male
SNOWFLAKE, 2 years, Snowshoe, seal point, neutered male
MAX, 4 years, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, neutered male
ROMEO, 2 years, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, neutered male
LILY, 1 year 2 months, Domestic Shorthair, white and orange, spayed female
NUTMEG, 4 years, Domestic Shorthair and Manx mix, tortie, spayed female
ANOUK, 10 months, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female
LEO, 5 years, Domestic Longhair, orng tabby, neutered male
DEXTER, 5 years, Domestic Mediumhair, black and white, neutered male
BOBO, 6 years, Domestic Mediumhair, dil calico, spayed female
DIXIE, 8 years, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female
MIMI, 2 years, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female
PUPPET, 1 year 3 months, Domestic Shorthair, gray and white, neutered male
DARTH, 5 years, Domestic Longhair, black, neutered male
RICKY, 2 years, Domestic Shorthair, black, neutered male
VIVIAN, 12 weeks, Domestic Shorthair, tortie, spayed female
BLOSSOM, 1 year 1 month, Domestic Mediumhair, white and gray, spayed female
VINNIE, 12 weeks, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male
VELCRO, 12 weeks, Domestic Shorthair, black, neutered male
VANCE, 12 weeks, Domestic Shorthair, orng tabby, neutered male
VIOLET, 11 weeks, Domestic Shorthair, tortie, spayed female
VERONICA, 11 weeks, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby and orange, spayed female

DOGS

WINSTON, 11 months, Border Collie and Australian Cattle Dog mix, black and white, neutered male
JEWELL, 3 years, Border Collie, black and white, spayed female
GEORGE STRAIT, 5 years, Australian Cattle Dog, blue merle and red, neutered male
KEYANA, 10 years, Greyhound and Siberian Husky mix, black and gray, spayed female
SAM, 7 years, Pit Bull Terrier mix, black and white, neutered male
KEELEY, 3 years, Australian Kelpie mix, brown and white, spayed female
CHANCE, 5 years, Boxer, tan and black, neutered male
PAISLEY, 3 years, Australian Shepherd mix, black and tan, spayed female
BUCKWHEAT, 7 months, Australian Cattle Dog and Border Collie mix, black and tricolor, neutered male
DARLA, 7 months, Australian Cattle Dog and Border Collie mix, black and tricolor, spayed female
SPANKY, 7 months, Australian Cattle Dog and Border Collie mix, tricolor and white, neutered male
PEPPER, 10 years, Chihuahua – Smooth Coated, brindle and white, spayed female
DRIFT, 5 months, Siberian Husky mix, black and white, neutered male
MICKEY, 1 year, Rhodesian Ridgeback mix, red, neutered male
LEILANI, 9 months, Chinese Sharpei and Welsh Corgi – Pembroke mix, tan, spayed female
BOSLEY, 2 years, Labrador Retriever mix, red and white, neutered male
BOLT, 3 years, Guinea pig, white, unaltered male
COPPER, 2 years, Guinea pig, brown and black, unaltered male

