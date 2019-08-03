Animals available for adoption in Summit County week of Aug. 4

Keyana is a 10-year-old husky mix who loves children and other animals. She is sweet, gentle, does great in crowds and loves outings. Don’t let her age fool you, she’s got a lot of spunk.

Courtesy photo

The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. For questions, please contact the shelter at 970-668-3230.

CATS

LARRY, 3 years, Domestic Longhair, orange and white, neutered male FRANKLIN, 4 years, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, neutered male MISS KITTY, 7 years, Norwegian Forest Cat, tortie and apricot, spayed female CATALONIA, 7 years, Domestic Shorthair mix, white and gray, spayed female MR BISCUIT, 7 years, Domestic Shorthair, gray tab and black tiger, neutered male PENELOPE, 2 years, Domestic Shorthair, gray tab, spayed female GAMORA, 13 weeks, Domestic Shorthair, black, spayed female YONDU, 5 months, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, neutered male DRAX, 11 weeks, Domestic Shorthair, white and gray, neutered male SNOWFLAKE, 2 years, Snowshoe, seal point, neutered male MAX, 4 years, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, neutered male ROMEO, 2 years, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, neutered male LILY, 1 year 2 months, Domestic Shorthair, white and orange, spayed female NUTMEG, 4 years, Domestic Shorthair and Manx mix, tortie, spayed female ANOUK, 10 months, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female LEO, 5 years, Domestic Longhair, orng tabby, neutered male DEXTER, 5 years, Domestic Mediumhair, black and white, neutered male BOBO, 6 years, Domestic Mediumhair, dil calico, spayed female DIXIE, 8 years, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female MIMI, 2 years, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female PUPPET, 1 year 3 months, Domestic Shorthair, gray and white, neutered male DARTH, 5 years, Domestic Longhair, black, neutered male RICKY, 2 years, Domestic Shorthair, black, neutered male VIVIAN, 12 weeks, Domestic Shorthair, tortie, spayed female BLOSSOM, 1 year 1 month, Domestic Mediumhair, white and gray, spayed female VINNIE, 12 weeks, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male VELCRO, 12 weeks, Domestic Shorthair, black, neutered male VANCE, 12 weeks, Domestic Shorthair, orng tabby, neutered male VIOLET, 11 weeks, Domestic Shorthair, tortie, spayed female VERONICA, 11 weeks, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby and orange, spayed female

DOGS