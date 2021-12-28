Ann McCrerey’s legacy lives on in Frisco with ‘Soaring Eagle’ sculpture

Dan McCrerey reveals the new plaque that dedicates the “Soaring Eagle” sculpture to his mother, Ann McCrerey, on Tuesday, Dec. 28, in Frisco. Ann McCrerey, who died Nov. 14, was a founding member of the Frisco Arts Council, which was responsible for installing multiple pieces of public art in town.

Despite the cold weather, friends, family, government officials and community members came out Tuesday, Dec. 28, to honor the life of Frisco resident Ann McCrerey. McCrerey was one of the original founders of the Frisco Arts Council, and she died at age 99 on Nov. 14.

Held at 2 p.m. on the corner of Main Street and First Avenue, the event dedicated Michail Razvan Constantine’s “Soaring Eagle” sculpture to her with a plaque. A new artist plaque was also unveiled. “Soaring Eagle” was originally installed at the corner of Main Street and Fifth Avenue on July 4, 1993, before it was moved to its current location.

Frisco Town Council member Melissa Sherburne led the ceremony Tuesday. She said the dedication was special to her because she has known the McCrerey family almost the entire 10 years she has been in Frisco and because she has worked with McCrerey’s sons, Dan and Mark.

“To me, the McCrerey family epitomizes the Frisco values that center around family, a love of the outdoors, a dedication to community and local business,” Sherburne said. “And from what I hear about Ann, she really embodied all of those values. I’m just so happy that we get to honor that with this statue.”

Sherburne, who helped form the Make Frisco arts collective in 2019, also mentioned how Frisco Town Council decided in November to reestablish the Frisco Arts Council before McCrerey’s passing, mentioning both her and “Soaring Eagle” at the meeting.

“The McCrerey family is honored and humbled by this experience,” Dan McCrerey said before revealing the new plaque. “We’re certainly appreciative to make the McCrerey name and Ann McCrerey permanently affixed to this statue.”

According to her obituary, McCrerey was born in a farmhouse in Baker, Kansas, as the sixth of seven children of Edna Anderson and Thomas Henry Gold. She graduated from high school in Goff, Kansas, in 1940 and went on to attend Kansas State University.

She then joined the U.S. Marine Corps Women’s Reserve and served from 1943 to 1945 as a recruiter stenographer in Kansas City. At a high school reunion, she met a Navy officer named Homer who was also from Kansas, and they were married in Denver.

The couple had four children together, and the family moved around due to their military lifestyle. They were transferred to various Navy stations in places like Alaska, California, Hawaii, the Philippines and Morocco. The McCrereys settled down in Frisco in 1972, and Ann McCrerey started McCrerey Realty.

The office was eventually located at 619 Main St. in a building she constructed in 1982. McCrerey was president of the Summit Association of Realtors in 1979 and named Realtor of the year in 1985. She remained active in the association until 1999.

In front of that office is a piece of abstract art, called “91-89” by artist Kevin Robb, which was the first sculpture to be installed by the Frisco Arts Council in 1992. In addition to that work and “Soaring Eagle,” the council was responsible for the installation of the “Repentance” sculpture in the Frisco Historic Park and “High on a Mountain” at the intersection of Summit Boulevard and Main Street — nine in all throughout Frisco.

McCrerey was a member of the Frisco Arts Council from 1987 to 1999.

“May her spirit soar over us in this town with this statue, and we’ll always remember her dedication to Frisco,” Sherburne said.