Anna Blake wins 2021 annual Rotary car raffle

Silverthorne resident Anna Blake has won this year’s car raffle from The Rotary Club of Summit County. The prize was a four-wheel drive, 2021 Ford Escape SEL hybrid on a two-year lease or $15,000 cash.

Raffle tickets were sold at outdoor events throughout the summer such as the Dillon Farmers Market and Frisco’s Concerts in the Park series as well as several days at area City Market stores. Tickets were also available online at WinRotaryCar.com . In a news release, the club said the fundraiser was a success despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The annual car raffle and ice melt competition are the major public fundraisers for the club. The money helps support the nonprofit and provide free weekly community dinners in Silverthorne, scholarships for Summit High School and Colorado Mountain College students, Meals on Wheels, disaster relief through Shelter Box, coats and clothing for kids, the Adopt an Angel program and more.

For more information on the club, visit SummitRotary.com.