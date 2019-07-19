Summit County babies born in June

■ Kallani Medellin was born on June 3 to Noe and Amber Medellin of Leadville

■ Fletcher Elsenraat Hinkel was born on June 4 to Christopher and Jenna Hinkel of Silverthorne

■ Macie Ray McBride was born on June 6 to Stephanie Lynn McBride and Nelson Ross McBride of Leadville

■ Penelope Faith Plum was born on June 11 to Candy and Mike Plum of Dillon

■ Rachel Isabel Palafox Salinas was born on June 12 to Ricardo Reyes Palafox and Raquel Salinas Blanco of Edwards

■ Carlos Javier Munoz Sierra was born on June 12 to Nadia Sierra and Carlos Munoz of Dillon

■ Zev Ayden Cole- Sosin was born on June 14 to Stephanie Cole and Noah Sosin of Leadville

■ Lucille Mae Bernhard was born on June 15 to Kaitlyn and Andrew Bernhard of Silverthorne

■ Aurora Lourdes Nogueda Calel was born on June 18 to Madeline Calel and Esteban Nogueda of Leadville

■ Maya McBee was born on June 18 to Amanda and Ted McBee of Fairplay

■ Penelope Sophia Day was born on June 17 to Greg and Amanda Day of Breckenridge

■ Everleigh Lynn Rodriguez was born on June 19 to Torie Nicole Brittney Stamps of Leadville

■ Victoria Jael Santos was born on June 20 to Carlos Ebert Santos of Copper

■ Liam Fuentes was born on June 20 to Ramon Fuentes of Granby

■ Hendrix Nash Paullaoro was born on June 20 to John and Kristy Pallaoro of Breckenridge

■ Daxton Jet Troudt was born on June 23 to Quincey and Cody Troudt of Buena Vista

■ Faith Marie Lacina was born on June 24 to Greg and Ashley Lacina of Fairplay

■ Marlies Johanna Roth was born on June 26 to Chelsea and Chuck Roth of Breckenridge

■ Ludving Daniel Sanchez Mendez was born on June 26 to Miguel Angel Sanchez Rivera of Dillon

■ River Apollo Stevens was born on June 28 to Matt and Korina Stevens of Frisco

■ Santiago Arciniega Lerma Esparza Jaqueline was born on June 27 to Lerma Esparza and Benjamin Antonio Arciniega Rodriguez Esparza Parral of Chihuahua