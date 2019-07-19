Summit County babies born in June
■ Kallani Medellin was born on June 3 to Noe and Amber Medellin of Leadville
■ Fletcher Elsenraat Hinkel was born on June 4 to Christopher and Jenna Hinkel of Silverthorne
■ Macie Ray McBride was born on June 6 to Stephanie Lynn McBride and Nelson Ross McBride of Leadville
■ Penelope Faith Plum was born on June 11 to Candy and Mike Plum of Dillon
■ Rachel Isabel Palafox Salinas was born on June 12 to Ricardo Reyes Palafox and Raquel Salinas Blanco of Edwards
■ Carlos Javier Munoz Sierra was born on June 12 to Nadia Sierra and Carlos Munoz of Dillon
■ Zev Ayden Cole- Sosin was born on June 14 to Stephanie Cole and Noah Sosin of Leadville
■ Lucille Mae Bernhard was born on June 15 to Kaitlyn and Andrew Bernhard of Silverthorne
■ Aurora Lourdes Nogueda Calel was born on June 18 to Madeline Calel and Esteban Nogueda of Leadville
■ Maya McBee was born on June 18 to Amanda and Ted McBee of Fairplay
■ Penelope Sophia Day was born on June 17 to Greg and Amanda Day of Breckenridge
■ Everleigh Lynn Rodriguez was born on June 19 to Torie Nicole Brittney Stamps of Leadville
■ Victoria Jael Santos was born on June 20 to Carlos Ebert Santos of Copper
■ Liam Fuentes was born on June 20 to Ramon Fuentes of Granby
■ Hendrix Nash Paullaoro was born on June 20 to John and Kristy Pallaoro of Breckenridge
■ Daxton Jet Troudt was born on June 23 to Quincey and Cody Troudt of Buena Vista
■ Faith Marie Lacina was born on June 24 to Greg and Ashley Lacina of Fairplay
■ Marlies Johanna Roth was born on June 26 to Chelsea and Chuck Roth of Breckenridge
■ Ludving Daniel Sanchez Mendez was born on June 26 to Miguel Angel Sanchez Rivera of Dillon
■ River Apollo Stevens was born on June 28 to Matt and Korina Stevens of Frisco
■ Santiago Arciniega Lerma Esparza Jaqueline was born on June 27 to Lerma Esparza and Benjamin Antonio Arciniega Rodriguez Esparza Parral of Chihuahua
