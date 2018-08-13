Summit County’s adoptable animals for the week of Aug. 13
August 13, 2018
Cats
ONYX, 4 months, domestic short-hair, black and white, neutered male
SUMO, 2 years, domestic long-hair mix, chocolate point, neutered male
CHEETO, 3 years, domestic medium-hair, orange, spayed female
YOGI, 3 months, domestic short-hair, orange, neutered male
DAFFY, 3 months, domestic short-hair, black and white, spayed female
DONALD, 3 months, domestic short-hair, black and white, neutered male
DAISY, 3 months, domestic short-hair, black and white, spayed female
MIGHTY MOUSE, 3 months, domestic short-hair, black and white, neutered male
MS ELLIE, 11 years, domestic short-hair, black, spayed female
STERLING, 6 years, domestic short-hair, brown tabby, neutered male
PEACHES, 14 years, domestic short-hair, orange and white, spayed female
DIXIE, 7 years, domestic short-hair, brown tabby, spayed female
WILMA, 2 years, domestic short-hair, black, spayed female
PAIGE, 5 years, domestic medium-hair, calico, spayed female
MISSY, 7 years, domestic medium-hair, tortoiseshell, spayed female
ROWDY, 5 years, domestic short-hair, silver tortoiseshell, spayed female
BRANDY, 7 years, Siamese, flame point, spayed female
WHITNEY, no age, domestic long-hair, calico, unaltered female
BABS BUNNY, 1 year 6 months, domestic short-hair, brown tabby and orange, spayed female
NEWMAN, 1 year 8 months, domestic short-hair, black and white, neutered male
MAMA BROOKE, 4 years, domestic medium-hair, brown tabby, spayed female
VICTOR, 2 years, domestic medium-hair, black, neutered male
PENELOPE, 1 year 11 months, domestic short-hair, gray tabby, spayed female
MOLLY, 13 years, domestic short-hair, tabby calico, spayed female
BOO, 7 years, domestic short-hair, gray tabby, spayed female
DOGS
STELLA, 1 year 1 month, pug mix, black and white, spayed female
DAISY, 3 years, soft-coated wheaten terrier, tan, unaltered female
LEXIE, 3 years, pit bull terrier mix, chocolate and white, spayed female
APRICOT, 4 months, Australian shepherd mix, red and black, spayed female
MISTY, 5 months, Plott hound mix, brindle, spayed female
SITKA, 8 years, Alaskan malamute mix, gray and white, spayed female
DOTTIE, 2 years, corder collie, black, spayed female
JOURNEY, 4 years, black mouth cur mix, brown and black, neutered male
TOBIAS, 2 years, pit bull terrier and pug mix, tan and white, neutered male
LOLA, 4 years, pit bull terrier mix, black, spayed female
OLIVER, 9 months, collie-smooth mix, tan and white, neutered male
GROVER, 8 years, border collie mix, black and white, neutered male
