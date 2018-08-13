 Summit County’s adoptable animals for the week of Aug. 13 | SummitDaily.com

Summit County’s adoptable animals for the week of Aug. 13

Molly, the 13-year-old tabby calico.

Cats

ONYX, 4 months, domestic short-hair, black and white, neutered male

SUMO, 2 years, domestic long-hair mix, chocolate point, neutered male

CHEETO, 3 years, domestic medium-hair, orange, spayed female

YOGI, 3 months, domestic short-hair, orange, neutered male

DAFFY, 3 months, domestic short-hair, black and white, spayed female

DONALD, 3 months, domestic short-hair, black and white, neutered male

DAISY, 3 months, domestic short-hair, black and white, spayed female

MIGHTY MOUSE, 3 months, domestic short-hair, black and white, neutered male

MS ELLIE, 11 years, domestic short-hair, black, spayed female

STERLING, 6 years, domestic short-hair, brown tabby, neutered male

PEACHES, 14 years, domestic short-hair, orange and white, spayed female

DIXIE, 7 years, domestic short-hair, brown tabby, spayed female

WILMA, 2 years, domestic short-hair, black, spayed female

PAIGE, 5 years, domestic medium-hair, calico, spayed female

MISSY, 7 years, domestic medium-hair, tortoiseshell, spayed female

ROWDY, 5 years, domestic short-hair, silver tortoiseshell, spayed female

BRANDY, 7 years, Siamese, flame point, spayed female

WHITNEY, no age, domestic long-hair, calico, unaltered female

BABS BUNNY, 1 year 6 months, domestic short-hair, brown tabby and orange, spayed female

NEWMAN, 1 year 8 months, domestic short-hair, black and white, neutered male

MAMA BROOKE, 4 years, domestic medium-hair, brown tabby, spayed female

VICTOR, 2 years, domestic medium-hair, black, neutered male

PENELOPE, 1 year 11 months, domestic short-hair, gray tabby, spayed female

MOLLY, 13 years, domestic short-hair, tabby calico, spayed female

BOO, 7 years, domestic short-hair, gray tabby, spayed female

DOGS

STELLA, 1 year 1 month, pug mix, black and white, spayed female

DAISY, 3 years, soft-coated wheaten terrier, tan, unaltered female

LEXIE, 3 years, pit bull terrier mix, chocolate and white, spayed female

APRICOT, 4 months, Australian shepherd mix, red and black, spayed female

MISTY, 5 months, Plott hound mix, brindle, spayed female

SITKA, 8 years, Alaskan malamute mix, gray and white, spayed female

DOTTIE, 2 years, corder collie, black, spayed female

JOURNEY, 4 years, black mouth cur mix, brown and black, neutered male

TOBIAS, 2 years, pit bull terrier and pug mix, tan and white, neutered male

LOLA, 4 years, pit bull terrier mix, black, spayed female

OLIVER, 9 months, collie-smooth mix, tan and white, neutered male

GROVER, 8 years, border collie mix, black and white, neutered male