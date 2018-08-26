Summit County’s adoptable animals for the week of Aug. 27
August 26, 2018
CATS
CHEETO, 3 years, domestic medium-hair, orange, spayed female
BAMBI, 1 year, domestic medium-hair, calico tabby, unaltered female
BELLA, 3 months, domestic medium-hair, orange tabby, unaltered female
BUDDY, no age, domestic short-hair, gray tabby, unaltered male
BETTY, 3 months, domestic short-hair, gray tabby and white, unaltered female
NALA, 9 years, domestic short-hair, calico, spayed female
SNOW, 10 years, domestic short-hair, white, neutered male
STERLING, 6 years, domestic short-hair, brown tabby, neutered male
PEACHES, 14 years, domestic short-hair, orange and white, spayed female
DIXIE, 7 years, domestic short-hair, brown tabby, spayed female
WILMA, 2 years, domestic short-hair, black, spayed female
MISSY, 7 years, domestic medium-hair, tortoiseshell, spayed female
BRANDY, 7 years, Siamese, flame point, spayed female
WHITNEY, no age, domestic long-hair, calico, unaltered female
BABS BUNNY, 1 year 6 months, domestic short-hair, brown tabby and orange, spayed female
MAMA BROOKE, 4 years, domestic medium-hair, brown tabby, spayed female
PENELOPE, 1 year 11 months, domestic short-hair, gray tabby, spayed female
BOO, 7 years, domestic short-hair, gray tabby, spayed female
PEP, 2 months, domestic short-hair, brown tabby, neutered male
DOGS
LEXIE, 3 years, pit bull terrier mix, chocolate and white, spayed female
GADGET, no age, Australian cattle dog, blue merle and tricolor, neutered male
SAGE, no age, Labrador retriever mix, black and white, spayed female
JACKSON, no age, Australian shepherd mix, black and brown, neutered male
JOEY, 3 years, border collie mix, white and black, neutered male
JASMINE, 1 year 6 months, German shepherd, brown and black, spayed female
TOBIAS, 2 years, pit bull terrier and pug mix, tan and white, neutered male
DOTTIE, 2 years, border collie, black, spayed female
JAIME, no age, American, brown, unknown gender
RYLIE, no age, American, black, unknown gender
