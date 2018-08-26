 Summit County’s adoptable animals for the week of Aug. 27 | SummitDaily.com

Summit County’s adoptable animals for the week of Aug. 27

Special to the Daily

Lucy just arrived from a shelter in Texas and is still unsure of her new surroundings. She will need a patient person who will value the time it takes to win her over. But there is nothing quite like earning the trust of an insecure animal. Let’s show Lucy how wonderful this community is!

CATS

CHEETO, 3 years, domestic medium-hair, orange, spayed female

BAMBI, 1 year, domestic medium-hair, calico tabby, unaltered female

BELLA, 3 months, domestic medium-hair, orange tabby, unaltered female

BUDDY, no age, domestic short-hair, gray tabby, unaltered male

BETTY, 3 months, domestic short-hair, gray tabby and white, unaltered female

Recommended Stories For You

NALA, 9 years, domestic short-hair, calico, spayed female

SNOW, 10 years, domestic short-hair, white, neutered male

STERLING, 6 years, domestic short-hair, brown tabby, neutered male

PEACHES, 14 years, domestic short-hair, orange and white, spayed female

DIXIE, 7 years, domestic short-hair, brown tabby, spayed female

WILMA, 2 years, domestic short-hair, black, spayed female

MISSY, 7 years, domestic medium-hair, tortoiseshell, spayed female

BRANDY, 7 years, Siamese, flame point, spayed female

WHITNEY, no age, domestic long-hair, calico, unaltered female

BABS BUNNY, 1 year 6 months, domestic short-hair, brown tabby and orange, spayed female

MAMA BROOKE, 4 years, domestic medium-hair, brown tabby, spayed female

PENELOPE, 1 year 11 months, domestic short-hair, gray tabby, spayed female

BOO, 7 years, domestic short-hair, gray tabby, spayed female

PEP, 2 months, domestic short-hair, brown tabby, neutered male

DOGS

LEXIE, 3 years, pit bull terrier mix, chocolate and white, spayed female

GADGET, no age, Australian cattle dog, blue merle and tricolor, neutered male

SAGE, no age, Labrador retriever mix, black and white, spayed female

JACKSON, no age, Australian shepherd mix, black and brown, neutered male

JOEY, 3 years, border collie mix, white and black, neutered male

JASMINE, 1 year 6 months, German shepherd, brown and black, spayed female

TOBIAS, 2 years, pit bull terrier and pug mix, tan and white, neutered male

DOTTIE, 2 years, border collie, black, spayed female

JAIME, no age, American, brown, unknown gender

RYLIE, no age, American, black, unknown gender