Summit County’s adoptable animals for the week of Dec. 3
December 4, 2018
Contact the Summit County Animal Shelter at 970-668-3230.
CATS
NALA, 9 years, domestic short-hair, calico, spayed female
SNOW, 10 years, domestic short-hair, white, neutered male
MIA, 3 years, domestic short-hair, orange tabby and white, spayed female
MISSY, 7 years, domestic medium-hair, tortoise shell, spayed female
CALLIE, 12 years, domestic short-hair, calico, spayed female
BUGSBY, 6 years, domestic short-hair, black, spayed female
DIXIE, 7 years, domestic short-hair, brown tabby, spayed female
MARGE, 2 years, domestic short-hair, black and white, spayed female
FRANKLIN, 4 years, domestic short-hair, black and white, neutered male
LARRY, 3 years, domestic long-hair, orange and white, neutered male
MAMA BROOKE, 4 years, domestic medium-hair, brown tabby, spayed female
MEME, 3 years, domestic short-hair, brown tabby, spayed female
DOGS
IZZIE, 3 years, Boston terrier and boxer mix, brindle and tricolor, spayed female
DEAN, 6 years, Catahoula leopard hound and mastiff mix, blue merle and white, neutered male
TOBIAS, 2 years, pit bull terrier and pug mix, tan and white, neutered male
ROADIE, 3 years, pit null terrier mix, brown and white, neutered male
RICO, 6 years, miniature pinscher, black and tan, neutered male
JOEY, 3 years, border collie mix, white and black, neutered male
LITTLE JOE, 1 year, great Pyrenees and Australian cattle dog mix, red merle, neutered male
PEPPY, 1 year 2 months, border terrier mix, brown and white, neutered male
MAYA, 2 years, German shepherd, black and brown, spayed female
SCOOBY, 5 years, border collie mix, white and black, neutered male
KADE, 3 years, German shepherd and Siberian Husky mix, black and tan, neutered male
MARA, 2 years, pit bull terrier, white and black, spayed female
Other
SOCKS, 4 months, hamster, black smoke, unaltered male
