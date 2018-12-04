 Summit County’s adoptable animals for the week of Dec. 3 | SummitDaily.com

Summit County’s adoptable animals for the week of Dec. 3

Special to the Daily

Meet Peppy! He is timid around new people, but will surely bond with someone who will take the time to earn his trust. He loves other playful dogs and would open up even faster in a home with a doggy pal. Come meet him!

Contact the Summit County Animal Shelter at 970-668-3230.

CATS

NALA, 9 years, domestic short-hair, calico, spayed female

SNOW, 10 years, domestic short-hair, white, neutered male

MIA, 3 years, domestic short-hair, orange tabby and white, spayed female

MISSY, 7 years, domestic medium-hair, tortoise shell, spayed female

CALLIE, 12 years, domestic short-hair, calico, spayed female

BUGSBY, 6 years, domestic short-hair, black, spayed female

DIXIE, 7 years, domestic short-hair, brown tabby, spayed female

MARGE, 2 years, domestic short-hair, black and white, spayed female

FRANKLIN, 4 years, domestic short-hair, black and white, neutered male

LARRY, 3 years, domestic long-hair, orange and white, neutered male

MAMA BROOKE, 4 years, domestic medium-hair, brown tabby, spayed female

MEME, 3 years, domestic short-hair, brown tabby, spayed female

DOGS

IZZIE, 3 years, Boston terrier and boxer mix, brindle and tricolor, spayed female

DEAN, 6 years, Catahoula leopard hound and mastiff mix, blue merle and white, neutered male

TOBIAS, 2 years, pit bull terrier and pug mix, tan and white, neutered male

ROADIE, 3 years, pit null terrier mix, brown and white, neutered male

RICO, 6 years, miniature pinscher, black and tan, neutered male

JOEY, 3 years, border collie mix, white and black, neutered male

LITTLE JOE, 1 year, great Pyrenees and Australian cattle dog mix, red merle, neutered male

PEPPY, 1 year 2 months, border terrier mix, brown and white, neutered male

MAYA, 2 years, German shepherd, black and brown, spayed female

SCOOBY, 5 years, border collie mix, white and black, neutered male

KADE, 3 years, German shepherd and Siberian Husky mix, black and tan, neutered male

MARA, 2 years, pit bull terrier, white and black, spayed female

Other

SOCKS, 4 months, hamster, black smoke, unaltered male

