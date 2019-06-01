Summit County’s adoptable animals for the week of June 2
For questions, please contact the shelter at 970-668-3230.
CATS
MISSY, 7 years, domestic mediumhair, tortie, spayed female
BUGSBY, 6 years, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female
LARRY, 3 years, domestic longhair, orange and white, neutered male
FRANKLIN, 4 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
MISS KITTY, 7 years, Norwegian forest cat, tortie and apricot, spayed female
CATALONIA, 7 years, domestic shorthair mix, white and gray, spayed female
MR BISCUIT, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby and black tiger, neutered male
BINX, 9 months, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male
LILY, 11 months, domestic shorthair, white and orange, spayed female
WHISPURRR, 10 years, domestic shorthair, calico, spayed female
PENELOPE, 2 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female
WILLOW, 15 years, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female
POOFY, 10 years, domestic mediumhair, gray, neutered male
ORPHEUS, 9 weeks, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male
DAPHNE, 9 weeks, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female
BIG BOY, 3 years, domestic shorthair, silver tabby, neutered male
DOGS
ROSCO, 1 year 9 months, Labrador retriever mix, yellow, neutered male
GRIZZLY BEAR, 2 years, great Pyrenees, white, neutered male
ARIES, 1 year, pointer mix, tan and white, neutered male
LADY, 5 years, German shepherd dog, black and tan, spayed female
NELLIE, 3 years, Chihuahua — smooth coated and dachshund mix, black and white, spayed female
SAM, 7 years, pit bull terrier mix, black and white, neutered male
MIA, 5 years, Siberian husky, white and tan, spayed female
CARRIE, 1 year 6 months, Australian cattle dog mix, brindle, spayed female
KIT, 1 year 6 months, Siberian husky mix, tricolor, neutered male
BUDDY, 4 years, Labrador retriever mix, yellow, neutered male
LOLA, 1 year 6 months, Siberian husky and pit bull terrier mix, tan and white, spayed female
KEELEY, no age, Australian kelpie mix, brown and white, spayed female
CHARLOTTE, 8 weeks, Australian kelpie mix, black and white, spayed female
STU, 8 weeks, Australian kelpie mix, black and white, neutered male
TOMMY, 8 weeks, Australian kelpie mix, black and tan, neutered male
PHIL, 8 weeks, Australian kelpie mix, black and tan, neutered male
CHUCKIE, 8 weeks, Australian kelpie mix, black and white, neutered male
BETTY, 8 weeks, Australian kelpie mix, black and tan, spayed female
LIL, 8 weeks, Australian kelpie mix, black and tan, spayed female
ANGELICA, 8 weeks, Australian kelpie mix, black and white, spayed female
TIGER, 2 years, American bulldog mix, brindle and white, neutered male
CHANCE, 5 years, boxer, tan and black, neutered male
