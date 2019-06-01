 Summit County’s adoptable animals for the week of June 2 | SummitDaily.com

Summit County’s adoptable animals for the week of June 2

Announcements | June 1, 2019

Meet Keeley! She was just transferred from another shelter with her nine puppies! Her pups are getting scooped up left and right and she deserves to find a loving home just as fast! She is great with other dogs and meets new people very easily.
Courtesy Summit County Animal Shelter

For questions, please contact the shelter at 970-668-3230.

CATS

MISSY, 7 years, domestic mediumhair, tortie, spayed female

BUGSBY, 6 years, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female

LARRY, 3 years, domestic longhair, orange and white, neutered male

FRANKLIN, 4 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male

MISS KITTY, 7 years, Norwegian forest cat, tortie and apricot, spayed female

CATALONIA, 7 years, domestic shorthair mix, white and gray, spayed female

MR BISCUIT, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby and black tiger, neutered male

BINX, 9 months, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male

LILY, 11 months, domestic shorthair, white and orange, spayed female

WHISPURRR, 10 years, domestic shorthair, calico, spayed female

PENELOPE, 2 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female

WILLOW, 15 years, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female

POOFY, 10 years, domestic mediumhair, gray, neutered male

ORPHEUS, 9 weeks, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male

DAPHNE, 9 weeks, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female

BIG BOY, 3 years, domestic shorthair, silver tabby, neutered male

DOGS

ROSCO, 1 year 9 months, Labrador retriever mix, yellow, neutered male

GRIZZLY BEAR, 2 years, great Pyrenees, white, neutered male

ARIES, 1 year, pointer mix, tan and white, neutered male

LADY, 5 years, German shepherd dog, black and tan, spayed female

NELLIE, 3 years, Chihuahua — smooth coated and dachshund mix, black and white, spayed female

SAM, 7 years, pit bull terrier mix, black and white, neutered male

MIA, 5 years, Siberian husky, white and tan, spayed female

CARRIE, 1 year 6 months, Australian cattle dog mix, brindle, spayed female

KIT, 1 year 6 months, Siberian husky mix, tricolor, neutered male

BUDDY, 4 years, Labrador retriever mix, yellow, neutered male

LOLA, 1 year 6 months, Siberian husky and pit bull terrier mix, tan and white, spayed female

KEELEY, no age, Australian kelpie mix, brown and white, spayed female

CHARLOTTE, 8 weeks, Australian kelpie mix, black and white, spayed female

STU, 8 weeks, Australian kelpie mix, black and white, neutered male

TOMMY, 8 weeks, Australian kelpie mix, black and tan, neutered male

PHIL, 8 weeks, Australian kelpie mix, black and tan, neutered male

CHUCKIE, 8 weeks, Australian kelpie mix, black and white, neutered male

BETTY, 8 weeks, Australian kelpie mix, black and tan, spayed female

LIL, 8 weeks, Australian kelpie mix, black and tan, spayed female

ANGELICA, 8 weeks, Australian kelpie mix, black and white, spayed female

TIGER, 2 years, American bulldog mix, brindle and white, neutered male

CHANCE, 5 years, boxer, tan and black, neutered male

