Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Feb. 25
Contact the Summit County Animal Shelter at 970-668-3230 or visit them in person at 58 Nancy’s Place in Frisco.
CATS
MISSY, 7 years, domestic mediumhair, tortie, spayed female
NALA, 9 years, domestic shorthair, calico, spayed female
MEME, 3 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female
BUGSBY, 6 years, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female
LARRY, 3 years, domestic longhair, orange and white, neutered male
FRANKLIN, 4 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
MINAK, 1 year 3 months, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male
ECLIPSE, 2 years, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male
ZARA, 7 years, domestic mediumhair, white and gray, spayed female
DARTH, 5 years, domestic longhair, black, neutered male
GRAYDEN, 4 years, Russian blue, gray, neutered male
TOFFEE, 10 months, domestic mediumhair, apricot and black, spayed female
CINDY LOU, 3 years, domestic longhair, calico, spayed female
FIONA, 9 months, domestic shorthair, gray tabby and white, spayed female
DOGS
TINA, 13 weeks, pit bull terrier mix, red and black, spayed female
EVA, 6 years, boxer, black, spayed female
ANNIE OAKLEY, 3 years, Australian cattle dog, white and red merle, spayed female
WYATT EARP, 10 weeks, St Bernard – rough coated and Australian cattle dog mix, black and blue merle, neutered male
DOC HOLIDAY, 10 weeks, St Bernard – rough coated and Australian cattle dog mix, white and blue merle, neutered male
BONNIE, 10 weeks, St Bernard – rough coated and Australian cattle dog mix, red merle, spayed female
KLAUS, 2 years, Doberman Pinscher mix, black and tricolor, neutered male
ROXIE, 3 years, pit bull terrier mix, blue and white, spayed female
SUNSHINE, 7 months, Labrador retriever mix, black and white, spayed female
HANS, 7 years, Akita, tricolor, neutered male
SPICE, 2 years, Labrador retriever mix, black and white, neutered male
CHARLIE, 5 years, Labrador retriever and Boxer mix, red, neutered male
PIPER, 1 year 2 months, Australian kelpie and German Shepherd Dog mix, brown, spayed female
NIKKI, 9 months, Labrador retriever mix, chocolate and white, spayed female
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.