Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Feb. 25

Announcements | February 24, 2019

Spice, a two-year lab mix from Puerto Rico, prepares for a walk with visitor at the Summit County Animal Shelter Wednesday, Feb. 20, in Frisco. Animals are available for adoption at the shelter at 58 Nancy's Place.
Hugh Carey / hcarey@summitdaily.com

Contact the Summit County Animal Shelter at 970-668-3230 or visit them in person at 58 Nancy’s Place in Frisco.

CATS

MISSY, 7 years, domestic mediumhair, tortie, spayed female

NALA, 9 years, domestic shorthair, calico, spayed female

MEME, 3 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female

BUGSBY, 6 years, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female

LARRY, 3 years, domestic longhair, orange and white, neutered male

FRANKLIN, 4 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male

MINAK, 1 year 3 months, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male

ECLIPSE, 2 years, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male

ZARA, 7 years, domestic mediumhair, white and gray, spayed female

DARTH, 5 years, domestic longhair, black, neutered male

GRAYDEN, 4 years, Russian blue, gray, neutered male

TOFFEE, 10 months, domestic mediumhair, apricot and black, spayed female

CINDY LOU, 3 years, domestic longhair, calico, spayed female

FIONA, 9 months, domestic shorthair, gray tabby and white, spayed female

DOGS

TINA, 13 weeks, pit bull terrier mix, red and black, spayed female

EVA, 6 years, boxer, black, spayed female

ANNIE OAKLEY, 3 years, Australian cattle dog, white and red merle, spayed female

WYATT EARP, 10 weeks, St Bernard – rough coated and Australian cattle dog mix, black and blue merle, neutered male

DOC HOLIDAY, 10 weeks, St Bernard – rough coated and Australian cattle dog mix, white and blue merle, neutered male

BONNIE, 10 weeks, St Bernard – rough coated and Australian cattle dog mix, red merle, spayed female

KLAUS, 2 years, Doberman Pinscher mix, black and tricolor, neutered male

ROXIE, 3 years, pit bull terrier mix, blue and white, spayed female

SUNSHINE, 7 months, Labrador retriever mix, black and white, spayed female

HANS, 7 years, Akita, tricolor, neutered male

SPICE, 2 years, Labrador retriever mix, black and white, neutered male

CHARLIE, 5 years, Labrador retriever and Boxer mix, red, neutered male

PIPER, 1 year 2 months, Australian kelpie and German Shepherd Dog mix, brown, spayed female

NIKKI, 9 months, Labrador retriever mix, chocolate and white, spayed female

