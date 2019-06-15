 Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of June 16 | SummitDaily.com

Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of June 16

Announcements | June 15, 2019

Meet Mr. Biscuit! He is a total cuddle bug! A little shy at first, but once he warms up he is a complete doll. Mr. Biscuit loves other cats. He is often found cuddling the other kitties.
Courtesy Summit County Animal Shelter

For questions, please contact the shelter at 970-668-3230.

CATS

MISSY, 8 years, domestic mediumhair, tortie, spayed female

BUGSBY, 6 years, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female

LARRY, 3 years, domestic longhair, orange and white, neutered male

FRANKLIN, 4 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male

MISS KITTY, 7 years, Norwegian forest cat, tortie and apricot, spayed female

CATALONIA, 7 years, domestic shorthair mix, white and gray, spayed female

MR BISCUIT, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray tab and black tiger, neutered male

BINX, 10 months, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male

PENELOPE, 2 years, domestic shorthair, gray tab, spayed female

WHISPURRR, 10 years, domestic shorthair, calico, spayed female

WILLOW, 15 years, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female

POOFY, 10 years, domestic mediumhair, gray, neutered male

ORPHEUS, 11 weeks, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male

DAPHNE, 11 weeks, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female

DEXTER, 5 years, domestic mediumhair, black and white, neutered male

TANK, 1 year 6 months, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male

EDEN, 9 months, domestic shorthair, orange tabby, spayed female

TYLER, 10 months, domestic shorthair, gray tabby and white, neutered male

BOBO, 6 years, domestic mediumhair, dil calico, spayed female

LEO, 5 years, domestic longhair, orange tabby, neutered male

DOGS

DIESEL, 11 months, pit bull terrier mix, white and gray, neutered male

DASHENKA, 1 year 2 months, pit bull terrier, tan, spayed female

PHOENIX, 15 weeks, German shepherd dog and rottweiler mix, black and tan, spayed female

MORTIE, 1 year, Australian cattle dog mix, tan and white, neutered male

SPIKE, 1 year, Australian cattle dog mix, tan and white, neutered male

OREO, 8 years, border collie mix, black and white, neutered male

VALE, 1 year 6 months, Alaskan malamute, black and white, neutered male

ARIES, 1 year 1 month, pointer mix, tan and white, neutered male

BUDDY, 4 years, Labrador retriever mix, yellow, neutered male

LOLA, 1 year 7 months, Siberian husky and pit bull terrier mix, tan and white, spayed female

KEELEY, 3 years, Australian kelpie mix, brown and white, spayed female

NELLIE, 3 years, Chihuahua – smooth coated and dachshund mix, black and white, spayed female

SAM, 7 years, pit bull terrier mix, black and white, neutered male

TIGER, 2 years, American bulldog mix, brindle and white, neutered male

CHANCE, 5 years, boxer, tan and black, neutered male

OTHER

FRANKIE, 1 year 6 months, Guinea pig, calico, unaltered female

