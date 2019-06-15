Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of June 16
For questions, please contact the shelter at 970-668-3230.
CATS
MISSY, 8 years, domestic mediumhair, tortie, spayed female
BUGSBY, 6 years, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female
LARRY, 3 years, domestic longhair, orange and white, neutered male
FRANKLIN, 4 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
MISS KITTY, 7 years, Norwegian forest cat, tortie and apricot, spayed female
CATALONIA, 7 years, domestic shorthair mix, white and gray, spayed female
MR BISCUIT, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray tab and black tiger, neutered male
BINX, 10 months, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male
PENELOPE, 2 years, domestic shorthair, gray tab, spayed female
WHISPURRR, 10 years, domestic shorthair, calico, spayed female
WILLOW, 15 years, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female
POOFY, 10 years, domestic mediumhair, gray, neutered male
ORPHEUS, 11 weeks, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male
DAPHNE, 11 weeks, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female
DEXTER, 5 years, domestic mediumhair, black and white, neutered male
TANK, 1 year 6 months, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
EDEN, 9 months, domestic shorthair, orange tabby, spayed female
TYLER, 10 months, domestic shorthair, gray tabby and white, neutered male
BOBO, 6 years, domestic mediumhair, dil calico, spayed female
LEO, 5 years, domestic longhair, orange tabby, neutered male
DOGS
DIESEL, 11 months, pit bull terrier mix, white and gray, neutered male
DASHENKA, 1 year 2 months, pit bull terrier, tan, spayed female
PHOENIX, 15 weeks, German shepherd dog and rottweiler mix, black and tan, spayed female
MORTIE, 1 year, Australian cattle dog mix, tan and white, neutered male
SPIKE, 1 year, Australian cattle dog mix, tan and white, neutered male
OREO, 8 years, border collie mix, black and white, neutered male
VALE, 1 year 6 months, Alaskan malamute, black and white, neutered male
ARIES, 1 year 1 month, pointer mix, tan and white, neutered male
BUDDY, 4 years, Labrador retriever mix, yellow, neutered male
LOLA, 1 year 7 months, Siberian husky and pit bull terrier mix, tan and white, spayed female
KEELEY, 3 years, Australian kelpie mix, brown and white, spayed female
NELLIE, 3 years, Chihuahua – smooth coated and dachshund mix, black and white, spayed female
SAM, 7 years, pit bull terrier mix, black and white, neutered male
TIGER, 2 years, American bulldog mix, brindle and white, neutered male
CHANCE, 5 years, boxer, tan and black, neutered male
OTHER
FRANKIE, 1 year 6 months, Guinea pig, calico, unaltered female
