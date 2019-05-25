Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of May 26
news@summitdaily.com
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. For questions, please contact the shelter at 970-668-3230.
CATS
MISSY, 7 years, domestic mediumhair, tortie, spayed female
BUGSBY, 6 years, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female
LARRY, 3 years, domestic longhair, orange and white, neutered male
FRANKLIN, 4 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
MISS KITTY, 7 years, Norwegian forest cat, tortie and apricot, spayed female
CATALONIA, 7 years, domestic shorthair mix, white and gray, spayed female
MR BISCUIT, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray tab and black tiger, neutered male
BINX, 9 months, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male
LILY, 11 months, domestic shorthair, white and orange, spayed female
PENELOPE, 2 years, domestic shorthair, gray tab, spayed female
BUTTONS, 1 year 6 months, domestic shorthair, black and white, spayed female
WHISPURRRR, 10 years, domestic shorthair, calico, spayed female
DOGS
LOLA, 1 year 6 months, Siberian husky and pit bull terrier mix, tan and white, spayed female
LADY, 5 years, German shepherd dog, black and tan, spayed female
NELLIE, 3 years, Chihuahua – smooth coated and dachshund mix, black and white, spayed female
JIM, 12 weeks, Chihuahua – smooth coated and dachshund mix, black and white, neutered male
VINCE, 11 months, Labrador retriever mix, chocolate, neutered male
SAM, 7 years, Pit bull terrier mix, black and white, neutered male
MIA, 5 years, Siberian husky, white and tan, spayed female
NORI, 6 years, old English bulldog and pit bull terrier mix, tan and white, spayed female
TIGER, 2 years, American bulldog mix, brindle and white, neutered male
CHANCE, 5 years, boxer mix, tan and black, neutered male
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.