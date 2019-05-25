Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of May 26

Meet Nori! She’s had a rough go of it so far in life, although you would never know it from her gentle, trusting disposition. She is wonderful with people of all ages, loves children and gets along great with dogs. She is a complete doll!

The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. For questions, please contact the shelter at 970-668-3230.

CATS

MISSY, 7 years, domestic mediumhair, tortie, spayed female

BUGSBY, 6 years, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female

LARRY, 3 years, domestic longhair, orange and white, neutered male

FRANKLIN, 4 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male

MISS KITTY, 7 years, Norwegian forest cat, tortie and apricot, spayed female

CATALONIA, 7 years, domestic shorthair mix, white and gray, spayed female

MR BISCUIT, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray tab and black tiger, neutered male

BINX, 9 months, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male

LILY, 11 months, domestic shorthair, white and orange, spayed female

PENELOPE, 2 years, domestic shorthair, gray tab, spayed female

BUTTONS, 1 year 6 months, domestic shorthair, black and white, spayed female

WHISPURRRR, 10 years, domestic shorthair, calico, spayed female

DOGS

LOLA, 1 year 6 months, Siberian husky and pit bull terrier mix, tan and white, spayed female

LADY, 5 years, German shepherd dog, black and tan, spayed female

NELLIE, 3 years, Chihuahua – smooth coated and dachshund mix, black and white, spayed female

JIM, 12 weeks, Chihuahua – smooth coated and dachshund mix, black and white, neutered male

VINCE, 11 months, Labrador retriever mix, chocolate, neutered male

SAM, 7 years, Pit bull terrier mix, black and white, neutered male

MIA, 5 years, Siberian husky, white and tan, spayed female

NORI, 6 years, old English bulldog and pit bull terrier mix, tan and white, spayed female

TIGER, 2 years, American bulldog mix, brindle and white, neutered male

CHANCE, 5 years, boxer mix, tan and black, neutered male