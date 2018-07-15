 Summit’s adoptable animals | SummitDaily.com

Summit’s adoptable animals

Michael Yearout Photography / Special to the Daily

Meet Jeep! He is Mr. Cool over here and helps run the office while it's open. He loves every human and could befriend other kitties and even friendly dogs! July is Adopt-A-Senior-Pet-Month so he, along with all animals over the age of seven are available for only $10 through the end of July.

Contact the Summit County Animal Shelter at 970-668-3230.

CATS

STERLING, 6 years, domestic short-hair, brown tabby, neutered male

PEACHES, 14 years, domestic short-hair, orange and white, spayed female

DIXIE, 7 years, domestic short-hair, brown tabby, spayed female

WILMA, 2 years, domestic short-hair, black, spayed female

PAIGE, 5 years, domestic medium-hair, calico, spayed female

MISSY, 7 years, domestic medium-hair, tortoiseshell, spayed female

SRIRACHA, 6 months, domestic medium-hair, orange and white, neutered male

NOODLE, 10 months, domestic short-hair, orange, neutered male

ARIES, 1 year 6 months, domestic short-hair, black and white, neutered male

ARLO, 1 year 6 months, domestic medium-hair, black and white, neutered male

WHITNEY, no age, domestic long-hair, calico, unaltered female

PRINCE, 2 months, domestic short-hair, black, unaltered male

ELLA, 7 weeks, domestic medium-hair, orange tabby, unaltered female

JANIS JOPLIN, 6 months, domestic medium-hair, tabby calico, unaltered female

JUNE CARTER CASH, 7 weeks, domestic medium-hair, orange tabby and white, unaltered female

BOWIE, 7 weeks, domestic medium-hair, orange tiger, unaltered male

BABS BUNNY, 1 year 5 months, domestic short-hair, brown tabby and orange, spayed female

MOJO, 10 years, domestic long-hair, calico, spayed female

NEWMAN, 1 year 7 months, domestic short-hair, black and white, neutered male

DIXIE, 2 months, domestic short-hair, tortoiseshell, spayed female

DILLON, 2 months, domestic short-hair, brown tabby, neutered male

DOZER, 2 months, domestic short-hair, white and gray, neutered male

DAHLILA, 2 months, domestic short-hair, white and gray, spayed female

DAISY, 2 months, domestic short-hair, brown tabby, spayed female

JEEP, 7 years, domestic short-hair, cream and white, neutered male

BRANDY, 7 years, Siamese, flame point, spayed female

CAT COUSTEAU, 4 years, domestic short-hair, gray and white, neutered male

VICTOR, 2 years, domestic medium-hair, black, neutered male

PENELOPE, 1 year 10 months, domestic short-hair, gray tabby, spayed female

MOLLY, 13 years, domestic short-hair, tabby calico, spayed female

BOO, 7 years, domestic short-hair, gray tabby, spayed female

DOGS

BRENA, 2 years, dachshund and Chihuahua – smooth coated mix, black, spayed female

DAISY, 3 years, soft-coated wheaten terrier, tan, unaltered female

LHOTSE, 4 years, Alaskan malamute mix, red and white, neutered male

DUKE, 4 years, Australian cattle dog, black and tan, neutered male

BILL, 2 years, boxer and Staffordshire bull terrier mix, tan and black, neutered male

MINOR, 1 year 6 months, Australian cattle dog mix, brown and white, neutered male

DOOGIE, 1 year 11 months, Australian shepherd and akbash mix, tan and white, neutered male

LEXIE, 3 years, pit bull terrier mix, chocolate and white, spayed female

RITA, 3 years, pit bull terrier, chocolate and tan, spayed female

COFFEE, 12 years, border collie mix, black and white, spayed female