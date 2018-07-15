Summit’s adoptable animals
July 15, 2018
Contact the Summit County Animal Shelter at 970-668-3230.
CATS
STERLING, 6 years, domestic short-hair, brown tabby, neutered male
PEACHES, 14 years, domestic short-hair, orange and white, spayed female
DIXIE, 7 years, domestic short-hair, brown tabby, spayed female
WILMA, 2 years, domestic short-hair, black, spayed female
PAIGE, 5 years, domestic medium-hair, calico, spayed female
MISSY, 7 years, domestic medium-hair, tortoiseshell, spayed female
SRIRACHA, 6 months, domestic medium-hair, orange and white, neutered male
NOODLE, 10 months, domestic short-hair, orange, neutered male
ARIES, 1 year 6 months, domestic short-hair, black and white, neutered male
ARLO, 1 year 6 months, domestic medium-hair, black and white, neutered male
WHITNEY, no age, domestic long-hair, calico, unaltered female
PRINCE, 2 months, domestic short-hair, black, unaltered male
ELLA, 7 weeks, domestic medium-hair, orange tabby, unaltered female
JANIS JOPLIN, 6 months, domestic medium-hair, tabby calico, unaltered female
JUNE CARTER CASH, 7 weeks, domestic medium-hair, orange tabby and white, unaltered female
BOWIE, 7 weeks, domestic medium-hair, orange tiger, unaltered male
BABS BUNNY, 1 year 5 months, domestic short-hair, brown tabby and orange, spayed female
MOJO, 10 years, domestic long-hair, calico, spayed female
NEWMAN, 1 year 7 months, domestic short-hair, black and white, neutered male
DIXIE, 2 months, domestic short-hair, tortoiseshell, spayed female
DILLON, 2 months, domestic short-hair, brown tabby, neutered male
DOZER, 2 months, domestic short-hair, white and gray, neutered male
DAHLILA, 2 months, domestic short-hair, white and gray, spayed female
DAISY, 2 months, domestic short-hair, brown tabby, spayed female
JEEP, 7 years, domestic short-hair, cream and white, neutered male
BRANDY, 7 years, Siamese, flame point, spayed female
CAT COUSTEAU, 4 years, domestic short-hair, gray and white, neutered male
VICTOR, 2 years, domestic medium-hair, black, neutered male
PENELOPE, 1 year 10 months, domestic short-hair, gray tabby, spayed female
MOLLY, 13 years, domestic short-hair, tabby calico, spayed female
BOO, 7 years, domestic short-hair, gray tabby, spayed female
DOGS
BRENA, 2 years, dachshund and Chihuahua – smooth coated mix, black, spayed female
DAISY, 3 years, soft-coated wheaten terrier, tan, unaltered female
LHOTSE, 4 years, Alaskan malamute mix, red and white, neutered male
DUKE, 4 years, Australian cattle dog, black and tan, neutered male
BILL, 2 years, boxer and Staffordshire bull terrier mix, tan and black, neutered male
MINOR, 1 year 6 months, Australian cattle dog mix, brown and white, neutered male
DOOGIE, 1 year 11 months, Australian shepherd and akbash mix, tan and white, neutered male
LEXIE, 3 years, pit bull terrier mix, chocolate and white, spayed female
RITA, 3 years, pit bull terrier, chocolate and tan, spayed female
COFFEE, 12 years, border collie mix, black and white, spayed female